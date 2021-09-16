IN FLAMES/Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Teams Up With JACKSON For Pro Series Signature Soloist Models

Jackson has announced the launch of The Jackson Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist, a collaboration between the brand and the renowned IN FLAMES heavy metal guitarist Chris Broderick encapsulating his personal take on the classic Soloist model. Created for guitar players seeking an instrument loaded with premium features, these all-new pro series signature models are designed to keep up with even the most demanding styles of music.

When Broderick first came to Jackson to discuss designing his own signature model nearly 10 years ago, the USA Signature Chris Broderick Soloist, he had a clear vision on how to create his own take on the renowned Soloist. Now with the Pro Series, when Broderick approached the collaboration with an upgraded twist on specific sets of specs and modifications, Jackson rose to the challenge of designing Broderick's dream signature models. By the end of the creative process, he coined the long-standing high-performance guitar giant as the "company that could." The results of the collaboration are sophisticated riffing machines loaded with premium features to keep up with the hard rock styles of music. By putting a modern metal twist on a classic Jackson favorite, Broderick and Jackson are able to create the perfect contemporary guitar series.

At the end of the day, Broderick hopes that aspiring players and professionals alike will see one of his Pro Series Soloists at a retailer and be inspired to test it out on their own. "I really want them to notice the playability, the features and the sound," Broderick said. "You always want to play music from the standpoint of inspiration and not duty. Always remember why you play the instrument, that it was fun and how amazing it was to just get something like your first pinch harmonic."

Broderick is a Grammy-nominated guitarist and metal master who has cultivated his passion for all things guitar since he was eleven years old. Broderick served as the former lead and rhythm guitarist for MEGADETH and previous to that, was the lead guitarist for JAG PANZER. Additionally, he was the touring guitarist with the band NEVERMORE for several years. In 2015, Broderick and his former MEGADETH bandmate Shawn Drover formed the band ACT OF DEFIANCE, where Broderick currently serves as lead and rhythm guitarist. Broderick's latest heavy metal venture is a true reflection of his passion for music and dedication to evolving the modern metal sound. He is also a sought-after instructor having completed his Bachelor's degree in classical guitar performance from the University of Colorado.

The Jackson Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist is offered in six-and seven-string guitar options and feature a 25.5" scale length, resonant mahogany body with arched poplar burl top on Trans finishes and through-body maple neck with scarf joint and graphite reinforcement for rock-solid stability and enhanced sustain. Its 12"-radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets is ideal for all playing styles, comfortable for both low riffing and soaring leads.

"Chris Broderick is not only one of the most influential guitarists in the metal world but a solid partner for the Jackson brand," said Jon Romanowski, VP, category management, Jackson, Charvel and EVH brands. "He is extremely hands-on and this new model showcases the evolution of the beloved Soloist. We designed these models with Chris to match his tonal versatility and style on stage incorporating new specs such a gorgeous poplar burl top and new output jack placement. We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter in our partnership together with the launch of the Jackson Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist."

Contemporary guitarists like Broderick require tonal versatility and punchy clarity to keep pace with the rapid twists and turns of today's metal. Direct mount DiMarzio Chris Broderick signature humbucking bridge and neck pickups deliver powerful clear harmonics with accentuated pick attack and tight lows for versatile tone, from heavy chording to searing solos. The volume control conceals a push/pull switch for coil-splitting, unlocking even more tonal options while the tone control's push/pull switch enables the tone circuit. Switch between pickup combinations with a three-way toggle, while a mini-toggle kill switch allows for the stuttering effects that have become integral in modern metal. All tremolo models feature a Floyd Rose Special double-locking bridge system, while hardtail models come equipped with a Jackson Single-String bridge. Offered in either Gloss Black or Transparent Blue with a color matched reverse Jackson AT-1 headstock and black hardware, these pedigreed 6 or 7-string metal machines are a force to be reckoned with.

Models include:

* The Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist 6, Gloss Black ($999.99 USD, £889.00, €999.00 XX, $2,299 AUD, ¥154,000 JPY)

* The Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist 7, Gloss Black ($1,099.99 USD, £1,069.00, €1,199.00, $2,499 AUD, ¥ 170,500 JPY)

* The Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist 6P, Transparent Blue ($1,199.99 USD, £1,159.00, €1,299.00, $2,699 AUD, ¥ 184,8000 JPY)

* The Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist 7P, Transparent Blue ($1,299.99 USD, £1,249.00, €1,399.00, $2,899 AUD, ¥ 203,500 JPY)

* The Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist HT6, Gloss Black ($899.99 USD, £889.00, €1,099.00, $2,099 AUD, ¥ 140,800 JPY)

* The Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist HT6P, Transparent Blue ($1,099.99 USD, £1,069.00, €1,199.00 $2,499AUD, ¥ 170,500 JPY)

* The Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist HT7, Gloss Black ($999.99 USD, £979.00, €1,099.00, $2,299 AUD, ¥ 154,000 JPY)

* The Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist HT7P, Transparent Blue ($1,199.99 USD, £1,159.00, €1,299.00, $2,699 AUD, ¥ 184,800 JPY)

In true tradition, the Jackson Artist Signature guitars and basses bear the names, preferred features and personalized touches of a select group of metal's finest and most acclaimed players worldwide. They're designed in conjunction with Jackson's master builders as the ultimate expression of the artist's talent and style. Jackson Artist Signature models put the shredding sounds of the greats in good hands — yours. See the ACT OF DEFIANCE and IN FLAMES guitarist break down all of his new signature models in an exclusive video below.

