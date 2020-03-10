IN FLAMES Enters Worldwide Partnership With NUCLEAR BLAST For Iconic Back Catalog

Celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band, Sweden's influential and long revered heavy metal giants IN FLAMES have entered a worldwide partnership with Nuclear Blast for the band's celebrated back catalog, which includes 13 groundbreaking fan-favorite records like "Colony" (1999), "Whoracle" (1997) and "Clayman" (2000). Having released the previous two albums "Battles" and "I, The Mask" with Nuclear Blast in Europe only, this marks the first time IN FLAMES has worked with Nuclear Blast worldwide since the release of "Soundtrack To Your Escape" (2004).

IN FLAMES vocalist Anders Fridén states: "We've been working with Nuclear Blast for our entire career in some sort of capacity, so it was only fitting to sign with them worldwide when we could. We're excited for our future together which adds to a successful past."

Nuclear Blast states: "Nuclear Blast and IN FLAMES have something in common: both powerhouses met in the early days, became successful together and then went separate ways. Now, in 2020, the entire legacy of IN FLAMES returns home and we couldn't be more thrilled at the prospect of an extensive campaign and most important, a rekindled relationship with one of our favorite bands of all time, the mighty IN FLAMES!"

The partnership news comes ahead of IN FLAMES' heavily anticipated, upcoming European tour dates in spring. The trek is part of the band's massive global run of shows that will see them performing in over 20 countries around the world in celebration of their anniversary and in support of their latest record, "I, The Mask".

"I, The Mask" reunited IN FLAMES with Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, MOTÖRHEAD) who also produced 2016's "Battles". Additionally, the album was mixed by Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge (CHEAP TRICK, LINKIN PARK) and mastered by Grammy-winning mastering engeneer Ted Jensen (PANTERA, EAGLES, GUNS N' ROSES).

IN FLAMES guitarist Niclas Engelin has been sitting out the band's tour dates to focus on "personal matters." Filling in for him is former MEGADETH and current ACT OF DEFIANCE guitarist Chris Broderick.

