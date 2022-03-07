IN FLAMES Completes Recording 14th Album

Swedish metallers IN FLAMES have finished recording their fourteenth studio album. The follow-up to 2019's "I, The Mask" is due later in the year.

The news of the IN FLAMES LP's completion was shared by singer Anders Fridén who took to his Instagram earlier today (Monday, March 7) to write: "Done…Nailed it!!! #14 #supportukraine #inflames".

IN FLAMES' upcoming album will mark the band's recording debut with American drummer Tanner Wayne, best known for his work with UNDERMINDED, SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS and CHIODOS. Wayne joined IN FLAMES following the departure of Joe Rickard, who played on "I, The Mask" and 2016's "Battles".

Tanner made his live debut with IN FLAMES in July 2018 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Longtime IN FLAMES drummer Daniel Svensson announced in 2015 that he was leaving the band to focus on his family life.

IN FLAMES' current lineup features American bassist Bryce Paul, who has been playing most of the shows with the group since longtime bassist Peter Iwers's November 2016 exit.

Three years ago, IN FLAMES guitarist Niclas Engelin stopped touring with the band to focus on "personal matters." Filling in for him since then has been former MEGADETH and current ACT OF DEFIANCE guitarist Chris Broderick.

In August 2020, IN FLAMES released a special 20th-anniversary edition of its seminal, critically acclaimed album "Clayman". "Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition" came entirely remastered by Ted Jensen (PANTERA, DEFTONES, GOJIRA) and featured all-new artwork in a 16-page booklet, a brand-new instrumental medley plus four re-recorded versions of fan favorites such as "Only For The Weak" and "Pinball Map".

