IN FLAMES Announces Spring 2020 European Tour

Swedish metallers IN FLAMES will embark on a European headlining tour this spring. The band is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "I, The Mask", which was released in March 2019 via Nuclear Blast (worldwide, excluding North America) and Eleven Seven Music (North America). The 12-track disc reunited IN FLAMES with Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, MOTÖRHEAD) who also produced 2016's "Battles". Additionally, the album was mixed by Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge (CHEAP TRICK, LINKIN PARK) and mastered by Grammy-winning mastering engeneer Ted Jensen (PANTERA, EAGLES, GUNS N' ROSES).
Frontman Anders Fridén says about the tour: "Jesterheads, we're excited to be back in EU and the UK for the first time in over a year this April and May. Let's kick off 2020 head banging together!"
Tour dates:
Apr. 25 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room
Apr. 26 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy 2
Apr. 27 - Sheffield, UK - Leadmill
Apr. 29 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Apr. 30 - Wolverhampton, UK - Steel Mill
May 01 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill
May 02 - London, UK - Ulu
May 03 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
May 05 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
May 06 - Lille, France - Splendid
May 07 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
May 09 - Padova, Italy - Hall
May 10 - Rome, Italy - Orion
May 11 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
May 12 - Ljubijana, Slovenia - Katedrala Hall
May 13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
May 15 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC Dancing Hall
May 16 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
May 17 - Athens, Greece - Gazi Music Hall
May 19 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall
May 20 - Belgrade, Serbia - SKC
May 22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track
May 23 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC
May 24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Mala Sportovni Hala
May 26 - Kiev, Ukraine - Nau
May 27 - Minsk, Lelarus - Prime Hall
May 29 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium
May 30 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
May 31 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas Club
Jun. 03 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
IN FLAMES recruited American drummer Tanner Wayne, best known for his work with UNDERMINDED, SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS and CHIODOS, to sit behind the kit for the band for its 2018, 2019 and 2020 live appearances.
Wayne stepped into IN FLAMES following the departure of Joe Rickard, who played on "I, The Mask" and "Battles".
Tanner made his live debut with IN FLAMES in July 2018 in Brno, Czech Republic.
Longtime IN FLAMES drummer Daniel Svensson announced in 2015 that he was leaving the band to focus on his family life.
IN FLAMES' current lineup features American bassist Bryce Paul, who has been playing most of the shows with the group since longtime bassist Peter Iwers's November 2016 exit.