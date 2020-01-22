IN FLAMES Announces Spring 2020 European Tour

Swedish metallers IN FLAMES will embark on a European headlining tour this spring. The band is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "I, The Mask", which was released in March 2019 via Nuclear Blast (worldwide, excluding North America) and Eleven Seven Music (North America). The 12-track disc reunited IN FLAMES with Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, MOTÖRHEAD) who also produced 2016's "Battles". Additionally, the album was mixed by Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge (CHEAP TRICK, LINKIN PARK) and mastered by Grammy-winning mastering engeneer Ted Jensen (PANTERA, EAGLES, GUNS N' ROSES).

Frontman Anders Fridén says about the tour: "Jesterheads, we're excited to be back in EU and the UK for the first time in over a year this April and May. Let's kick off 2020 head banging together!"

Tour dates:

Apr. 25 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room

Apr. 26 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy 2

Apr. 27 - Sheffield, UK - Leadmill

Apr. 29 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Apr. 30 - Wolverhampton, UK - Steel Mill

May 01 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill

May 02 - London, UK - Ulu

May 03 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

May 05 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

May 06 - Lille, France - Splendid

May 07 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

May 09 - Padova, Italy - Hall

May 10 - Rome, Italy - Orion

May 11 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

May 12 - Ljubijana, Slovenia - Katedrala Hall

May 13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

May 15 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC Dancing Hall

May 16 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

May 17 - Athens, Greece - Gazi Music Hall

May 19 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall

May 20 - Belgrade, Serbia - SKC

May 22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

May 23 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

May 24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Mala Sportovni Hala

May 26 - Kiev, Ukraine - Nau

May 27 - Minsk, Lelarus - Prime Hall

May 29 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

May 30 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

May 31 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas Club

Jun. 03 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

IN FLAMES recruited American drummer Tanner Wayne, best known for his work with UNDERMINDED, SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS and CHIODOS, to sit behind the kit for the band for its 2018, 2019 and 2020 live appearances.

Wayne stepped into IN FLAMES following the departure of Joe Rickard, who played on "I, The Mask" and "Battles".

Tanner made his live debut with IN FLAMES in July 2018 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Longtime IN FLAMES drummer Daniel Svensson announced in 2015 that he was leaving the band to focus on his family life.

IN FLAMES' current lineup features American bassist Bryce Paul, who has been playing most of the shows with the group since longtime bassist Peter Iwers's November 2016 exit.