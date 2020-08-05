IN FLAMES' ANDERS FRIDÉN: 'I Still Have The Same Attitude When I Go In And Create An Album'

Vocalist Anders Fridén of Swedish veteran metallers IN FLAMES, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal, critically acclaimed album "Clayman", was asked in a new interview with Keen Eye 4 Concerts how he and his bandmates have changed as people and musicians in the last two decades. He responded (hear audio below): "A lot of things have changed. People within the band come and go. It's only me and Björn [Gelotte, guitar] left from that era of the band. I've got kids now; I didn't have [them] then. Of course, it's a different time, but at the same time, the passion and the fire for the music hasn't changed. I'm so amazed that I can do what I do and that I can travel the world — not at the moment, I can't, but for the most part, I can travel the world. It's my hobby. Music was a hobby that turned into a job which I still consider a hobby. I'm super fortunate that I can do what I do. It's given me everything I have. It's amazing."

Asked how he would describe the way IN FLAMES' music has progressed over the years, Anders said: "I can't. I still have the same attitude when I go in and create an album. I just try to do the best I possibly can at that point. Whatever feels good feels good and it ends up on the album. And when an album is done and I feel like I've given a hundred percent, then it's time to give it away to the record company and look towards touring and the next album. That's the same attitude; it hasn't changed. I think it's more how fans look at us; it's easier for them to say. 'Cause they see change every third year or every second year, whenever we have an album out, which is a photograph of who we are at that point in our life. I haven't changed; I still feel the same."

A special 20th-anniversary edition of "Clayman" will be released on August 28. "Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition" comes entirely remastered by Ted Jensen (PANTERA, DEFTONES, GOJIRA) and features all-new artwork in a 16-page booklet, a brand-new instrumental medley plus four re-recorded versions of fan favorites such as "Only For The Weak" and "Pinball Map". Re-recorded songs were produced by Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, MOTÖRHEAD) and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (GREEN DAY, ROB ZOMBIE). The record will be released digitally as well as on CD digipak and a 2xLP colored vinyl packaged in a deluxe trifold that includes an oversized booklet, 11 remastered tracks on a 12-inch record and five bonus tracks on a 10-inch record in a printed sleeve.

Preceding the physical release of "Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition", IN FLAMES has just digitally released the "Clayman 2020 EP", which features the 2020 versions of "Only For The Weak", "Bullet Ride", "Pinball Map", "Clayman" and a new instrumental track, "Themes And Variations In D-Minor".

IN FLAMES' latest album, "I, The Mask", was released in March 2019 via Nuclear Blast (worldwide, excluding North America) and Eleven Seven Music (North America).

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral

