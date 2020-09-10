IN FLAMES' ANDERS FRIDÉN Doesn't Think Summer Festivals Will Return In 2021

Vocalist Anders Fridén of Swedish veteran metallers IN FLAMES spoke to Finland's Kaaos TV about what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. He said (see video below): "We don't have a [projected] date [for the return of live concerts]. If we at least had a date, where people in control could say, 'Okay, January 1st, you can go back to do what you do. But our whole business is pretty much on hold. Everyone that's working for us and around us — agents, people that work on stage — I mean, everyone [is] affected by this, of course. And it's not that easy to start this machine immediately like that. And I don't think politicians realize that. It's not like we take a guitar and go play a show. It's not that easy, especially for a touring band [of] our size."

Asked if bands like IN FLAMES have been able to get any financial help from the Swedish government amid the coronavirus crisis, Anders said: "There's stuff you can ask for, and you can get some, I guess. But there's been musicians that actually have been awarded some help, and then they got shit from other people, 'cause they think that they don't need it, because they are rich musicians already. Everybody thinks that just because you're a touring band, a touring musician, you have so much money in your pocket."

He continued: "There's been some help, for sure, but speaking for me, it might be one and a half years or two years [where we have] completely nothing — no income, basically, from the touring side, of course. It's different types of fields. Musicians and people that work with culture don't get as much money, 'cause I think they look at us [like] we should be happy and we should do it for free, sort of.

"I don't envy the politicians, because there's a lot of really tough decisions," he added. "There's not all the money in the world, so everybody can get the help. I understand it's difficult."

Fridén went on to say that he is not very optimistic about the return of live shows before the end of 2021 at the earliest.

"I don't think there's gonna be festivals next summer," he said. "I think the festival owners and organizers still say [there's] gonna be, but I don't think there's gonna be that many people in one place. It's kind of sad when you think about it."

Last month, IN FLAMES released a special 20th-anniversary edition of its seminal, critically acclaimed album "Clayman". "Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition" comes entirely remastered by Ted Jensen (PANTERA, DEFTONES, GOJIRA) and features all-new artwork in a 16-page booklet, a brand-new instrumental medley plus four re-recorded versions of fan favorites such as "Only For The Weak" and "Pinball Map". Re-recorded songs were produced by Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, MOTÖRHEAD) and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (GREEN DAY, ROB ZOMBIE). The record was released digitally as well as on CD digipak and a 2xLP colored vinyl packaged in a deluxe trifold that includes an oversized booklet, 11 remastered tracks on a 12-inch record and five bonus tracks on a 10-inch record in a printed sleeve.

IN FLAMES' latest album, "I, The Mask", was released in March 2019 via Nuclear Blast (worldwide, excluding North America) and Eleven Seven Music (North America).

IN FLAMES guitarist Niclas Engelin has been sitting out the band's recent tour dates to focus on "personal matters." Filling in for him is former MEGADETH and current ACT OF DEFIANCE guitarist Chris Broderick.

