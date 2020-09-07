IMMOLATION And GOREAPHOBIA Members Launch SHADOWS

SHADOWS has signed a deal with Agonia Records. The band's debut EP was produced at Rhawn Street Studios in the U.S. and mastered by Tore Stjerna (MAYHEM, WATAIN) at Necromorbus Studio in Sweden. It's expected to be released in 2021.

SHADOWS is a new dark avant-garde metal group from IMMOLATION and ex-GOREAPHOBIA guitarist Alex Bouks, who brought other former GOREAPHOBIA members to the table, including Henny Piotrowski (guitar) and Jake G (vocals), alongside multi-instrumentalist Lance Walter of Philadelphia unit DOMINANCE.

As founding member of the Philadelphia death metal band GOREAPHOBIA, Bouks has been involved in the extreme underground music scene since the late '80s. His technical style of aggressive, melodic guitar work has resulted in worldwide recognition being a member of such acclaimed acts as IMMOLATION, INCANTATION, MASTER, RUINOUS and FUNEBRARUM. Now Alex has returned to his musical roots in SHADOWS, with classic influences and musicians he always felt chemistry with.

Bouks says: "SHADOWS is a personal project that has lasted with myself and Henny Piotrowski for over thirty years. He is one of the first people I started playing music with and there has always been a magical chemistry that had never gone away. This year the universe spoke and said the truth shall be unveiled."

SHADOWS is:

Alex Bouks - Lead Guitar
Henny Piotrowski - Guitar
Jake G - Vocals
Lance Walter - Drums, Bass, Lead Guitar

