IGNITE Releases 'On The Ropes' Single, Announces New Album Details

California melodic hardcore heavyweights IGNITE will release their new, self-titled album on March 25 via Century Media. The effort will be made available as a limited CD digipak, 180-gram LP in various colors as well as on all digital platforms.

IGNITE bassist Brett Rasmussen comments on the new album: "A lot of hard work went into this album and this is the happiest I have felt about an IGNITE album in a long time. It feels incredible to work this hard on a project and see the entire plan come together as anticipated."

IGNITE has also shared the brand-new track "On The Ropes" which will be also included on the new album and is now available on all streaming services.

IGNITE guitarist Nik Hill states: "'On The Ropes' feels like a modern version of an old-school IGNITE song. It has that melodic bass intro that is very familiar and then it jumps into a high-energy hardcore song that gets me really pumped up when we play it. I can't wait to play this one in a packed room."

Led by new lead vocalist Eli Santana (of HOLY GRAIL fame), IGNITE's new album will feature the following track listing:

01. Anti-Complicity Anthem

02. The River

03. This Day

04. On The Ropes

05. The Butcher In Me

06. Call Off The Dogs

07. The House Is Burning

08. Enemy

09. State Of Wisconsin

10. Let The Beggars Beg

11. After The Flood (CD bonus)

Santana joined IGNITE as the replacement for longtime vocalist Zoltán "Zoli" Téglás, who exited the group in 2020.

Rasmussen previously stated about Santana's addition to IGNITE: "The energy and positivity that Eli brought to the recording studio was contagious! It was an absolute breath of fresh air for all of us and reminded me of the early days of IGNITE. I really can't wait to take these songs on tour."

IGNITE is:

Vocals - Eli Santana

Guitar - Nik Hill

Guitar - Kevin Kilkenny

Bass - Brett Rasmussen

Drums - Craig Andersen

