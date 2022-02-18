IGNITE Releases Music Video For New Single 'This Day'

Melodic hardcore heavyweights IGNITE have dropped their fourth single and new music video for "This Day" from their upcoming self-titled album. The LP will be released on March 25 via Century Media.

"'This Day', a hopeful call for unity, is an unfiltered, disheartened reaction to the teeming racial tensions of the last couple years," states new lead vocalist Eli Santana.

Santana joined IGNITE as the replacement for longtime vocalist Zoltán "Zoli" Téglás, who exited the group in 2020.

IGNITE bassist Brett Rasmussen previously stated about Santana's addition to IGNITE: "The energy and positivity that Eli brought to the recording studio was contagious! It was an absolute breath of fresh air for all of us and reminded me of the early days of IGNITE. I really can't wait to take these songs on tour."

IGNITE's new LP will feature the following track listing:

01. Anti-Complicity Anthem
02. The River
03. This Day
04. On The Ropes
05. The Butcher In Me
06. Call Off The Dogs
07. The House Is Burning
08. Enemy
09. State Of Wisconsin
10. Let The Beggars Beg
11. After The Flood (CD bonus)

Rasmussen commented on the new album: "A lot of hard work went into this album and this is the happiest I have felt about an IGNITE album in a long time. It feels incredible to work this hard on a project and see the entire plan come together as anticipated."

IGNITE is:

Vocals - Eli Santana
Guitar - Nik Hill
Guitar - Kevin Kilkenny
Bass - Brett Rasmussen
Drums - Craig Andersen


