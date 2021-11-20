IGNITE Releases Music Video For New Single 'The River'

Orange County, California-based hardcore titans IGNITE are back with the first single from their upcoming self-titled album. The new track, titled "The River", is a high-energy affair that addresses the heavy subject matter of the toll felt by those who struggle with the U.S. immigration system. Led by new lead vocalist Eli Santana (of HOLY GRAIL fame), the band's latest offering follows their "Anti-Complicity Anthem" EP from earlier this year.

Speaking about the lyrical themes on their new single, the band comments: "'The River' takes a look at the dark and murky immigration issues that our country is facing at this very moment and the toll it is taking on children and their families."

"The River" is out now on major digital/streaming platforms, and the fans can watch the music video for the track below.

"Ignite" will be released on March 25, 2022 via Century Media.

Santana joined IGNITE as the replacement for longtime vocalist Zoltán "Zoli" Téglás, who exited the group last year.

Bassist Brett Rasmussen previously stated about Santana's addition to IGNITE: "The energy and positivity that Eli brought to the recording studio was contagious! It was an absolute breath of fresh air for all of us and reminded me of the early days of IGNITE. I really can't wait to take these songs on tour."

