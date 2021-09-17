IGNITE Announces New Singer, Drops 'Anti-Complicity Anthem' Digital EP

U.S. hardcore band IGNITE has released a brand-new digital EP, "Anti-Complicity Anthem". The EP includes the title track as well as the exclusive B-side "Turn XXI" that is only available on this EP.
The powerful performance clip for "Anti-Complicity Anthem", which premiered earlier today, can be seen below.
"Filming the video for 'Anti-Complicity Anthem' gave us just a small taste of how fun it is going to be to play that song live and in front of people," states drummer Craig Anderson. "It's been a while since any of us have played music in front of a crowd and we can´t wait to get back on the road."
Furthermore, IGNITE has finally announced its new vocalist. Eli Santana (HOLY GRAIL) has taken over the duties as the band's new singer and is currently recording a new album with the band.
Bassist Brett Rasmussen states: "The energy and positivity that Eli brought to the recording studio was contagious! It was an absolute breath of fresh air for all of us and reminded me of the early days of IGNITE. I really can't wait to take these songs on tour."
