IGGY POP Releases Music Video For 'We Are The People'

March 2, 2020 0 Comments

IGGY POP Releases Music Video For 'We Are The People'

Iggy Pop has unveiled a striking and spare new video for "We Are The People" from his critically lauded album "Free" (Loma Vista Recordings). In the wake of last week's live rendition of the song by Iggy accompanied by Laurie Anderson at Carnegie Hall, the "We Are The People" clip imbues Iggy's interpretation of a poem written by Lou Reed in 1970 with a riveting new visual dimension. From the opening lines "We are the people without land. We are the people without tradition. We are the people who do not know how to die peacefully and at ease" to the song's slow fade, the effect of Iggy's close-up recitation is transfixing.

On Saturday, March 7 at Perrotin in New York City, Iggy will release a limited, numbered vinyl "test pressing" release of "Free", featuring cover art and creative collaboration with Maurizio Cattelan. Iggy Pop and Maurizio Cattelan will sign copies of this special "test pressing" vinyl which has been made available in 340 numbered units worldwide, including a bonus seven-inch single featuring two unreleased tracks exclusive to this special artistic collaboration: Iggy's a cappella rendition of "Brahms Lullaby" and "Epistle to Tromba", a heartfelt ode to a late canine companion. Each copy of this numbered edition of 340 will be enclosed in a resealable Japanese polybag. Concurrently, Perrotin is excited to present books and merchandise spanning Maurizio Cattelan's career, as well as a series of historic fine art prints of Iggy Pop, courtesy of the Morrison Gallery.

The limited-edition version of "Free" is available for purchase commencing at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, while the signing will begin at 1 p.m. Perrotin is located at 130 Orchard Street in New York.

"Free" was originally released September 13, 2019 by Loma Vista Recordings. Featuring collaborators Leron Thomas (trumpet/keys/songwriting) and Noveller (guitar/vocals), the album holds a singular place in Iggy's canon — and has generated suitably unique praise: The New York Times called the title track "atmospheric and elusive" and praised the song "Sonali" as "a rushing, fluttering, quasi-waltz that hurries toward an undisclosed destination, whimsical but driven." Rolling Stone regaled Iggy's performance on the new record, "Pop flexes his baritone, expressing himself more clearly than perhaps ever before." And The Washington Post noted "Iggy haunts these new songs like a dignified spirit — which might make 'Free' an exposition on death, or transcendence, or both."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).