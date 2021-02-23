IGGY POP Drops Music Video For 'Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night'

Iggy Pop has just released a music video for the song "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night". The track is taken from his latest album, "Free", which was originally made available in September 2019 by Loma Vista Recordings. Featuring collaborators Leron Thomas (trumpet/keys/songwriting/producer) and Noveller (guitar/vocals/producer), the album holds a singular place in Iggy's canon — and has generated suitably unique praise: The New York Times called the title track "atmospheric and elusive' and praised the song "Sonali" as "a rushing, fluttering, quasi-waltz that hurries toward an undisclosed destination, whimsical but driven." Rolling Stone regaled Iggy's performance on the new record, "Pop flexes his baritone, expressing himself more clearly than perhaps ever before." And The Washington Post noted "Iggy haunts these new songs like a dignified spirit — which might make 'Free' an exposition on death, or transcendence, or both."

This past December, Iggy released a COVID-19-inspired song called "Dirty Little Virus". The vocals for the track were recorded at Safe And Sound Mobile Studio in Miami by Luis Gomez, while Chris Berry (drums) and Ari Teitel (guitar and bass) recorded their instruments at their respective home studios.

Pop's songs have been covered by the likes of GUNS N' ROSES, R.E.M., RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and SEX PISTOLS, among others. His 1990 album "Brick By Brick" sold more than 500,000 copies, and his 2003 LP "Skull Ring" featured the likes of GREEN DAY, SUM 41 and PEACHES.

Although his solo records were more commercial than those of his 1960s/1970 band THE STOOGES, he never broke through into the mainstream.

A reformed STOOGES recorded the album "The Weirdness" in 2007.

