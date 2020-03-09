IGGY POP Announces 'Free' Album Listening Event And Conversation

The indefatigable Iggy Pop has been going non-stop since touching down two weeks ago in his one-time stomping ground of New York City: He's performed "We Are The People" with Laurie Anderson at Carnegie Hall and debuted a striking new video for his studio interpretation of that same 1970 Lou Reed poem. He's returned to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to duet with Jane Birkin on Serge Gainsbourg's "Elisa" and appeared at the Gainsbourg Tribute at the Beacon Theater. He's generally maintained a schedule that would fell a rockstar of any age...

…Not least of which was a very special Saturday, March 7 coming-out party at Perrotin in New York City for a limited, numbered vinyl "Test Pressing" release of his critically lauded album "Free" (Loma Vista Recordings), featuring cover art and creative collaboration with Maurizio Cattelan. At the one-day pop-up at Perrotin, Iggy Pop and Maurizio Cattelan signed copies of the special "test pressing" vinyl, now available in 340 numbered units worldwide, including a bonus seven-inch single featuring two unreleased tracks exclusive to this special artistic collaboration: Iggy's a cappella rendition of "Brahms Lullaby" and "Epistle To Tromba", a heartfelt ode to a late canine companion. Each copy of this numbered edition of 340 comes enclosed in a resealable Japanese polybag. The Perrotin event also featured books and merchandise spanning Maurizio Cattelan's career, as well as a series of historic fine art prints of Iggy Pop, courtesy of the Morrison Gallery.

For those who were unable to cross paths with Iggy in the flesh during his New York City gauntlet, Tuesday, March 10 will find him hosting an exclusive intimate exploration of "Free" filmed at the YouTube Space in New York and streaming exclusively on the Iggy Pop YouTube channel starting at 3 p.m. EST. Join Iggy in conversation with fans fortunate enough to have attended and been taken on a journey deeper into the latest Iggy opus, hailed as "part of the ongoing Iggy Pop master class in doing things your own way" by GQ.

"Free" was originally released September 13, 2019 by Loma Vista Recordings. Featuring collaborators Leron Thomas (trumpet/keys/songwriting/producer) and Noveller (guitar/vocals/producer), the album holds a singular place in Iggy's canon — and has generated suitably unique praise: The New York Times called the title track "atmospheric and elusive' and praised the song "Sonali" as "a rushing, fluttering, quasi-waltz that hurries toward an undisclosed destination, whimsical but driven." Rolling Stone regaled Iggy's performance on the new record, "Pop flexes his baritone, expressing himself more clearly than perhaps ever before." And The Washington Post noted "Iggy haunts these new songs like a dignified spirit — which might make 'Free' an exposition on death, or transcendence, or both."

