Iconic RANDY RHOADS Guitar Featured In New 'Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame' Exhibit

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame continues to celebrate its newest inductees with fans. The 2021 inductee exhibit honoring this year's class opens during Celebration Day Powered by PNC on October 24 with free museum admission for Ohio residents.

The exhibit highlights this year's class and their impact on music history by showcasing many iconic items that span the careers of these legends. Within the Hall Of Fame Gallery at the Museum, fans can enjoy the newest inductee class exhibit, each inductee's signature (with a special dedication on October 29), career-defining video and song playlists (also available on the Rock Hall's Spotify page), as well as the Power Of Rock Experience.

Take an intimate look at gear, clothes, lyrics, posters, and programs from this year's inductees, which include: Tina Turner, Carole King, THE GO-GO'S, Jay-Z, FOO FIGHTERS and Todd Rundgren, along with KRAFTWERK, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Highlights from the 2021 inductee exhibit include:

* Dave Grohl from the FOO FIGHTERS' Dan Armstrong Ampeg guitar, which was used as his main guitar during the "One By One" era and "Wasting Light" tour. Calling it one of his favorite guitars, Grohl owns four Ampegs that are all tuned differently for various FOO FIGHTERS songs and are featured in three of the band's most popular videos: "All My Life", "The One" and "Times Like These".

* Tina Turner's red lace dress worn in the music video for "Private Dancer", the title track from her best-selling album, a culturally significant work of art by one of the most iconic voices of the late 20th century music, and reasserted and redefined the queen of rock and roll's career.

* Carole King's Acrosonic piano with bench, which she used to belt out hits for consecutive years as one of America's most prolific musicians, loved for songs such as "(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman" and "You've Got a Friend".

* Randy Rhoads' personally designed white asymmetrically V-shaped Jackson Concorde guitar, one of the most iconic guitars ever made by one of the most influential rock guitar players in history.

* Todd Rundgren's embroidered purple suit worn during 1978 shows and while recording his live album "Back To The Bars", which included a weeklong stint in Cleveland at The Agora.

* Billy Preston's Casio Voice Arranger VA-10 keyboard. A keyboard prodigy who played with Mahalia Jackson and Andrae Crouch at ten years old, nobody could rock licks better than Preston, who achieved worldwide acclaim playing with THE BEATLES, and with his own solo records.

* THE GO-GO'S are remarkable for being the most successful all-female band to play their own instruments and write their own songs. Costumes and/or instruments on display from each band member show their bold style was as fun as their music, from feminine to New Wave edgy.

* Gil Scott-Heron's signature brown hat, a statement piece for the revolutionary poet and musician, best known for his 1970 work "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised".

Plus, view many other one-of-a-kind items such as a portrait of Jay-Z, "Tree Of Life", by visual artist Jerin Beasley, LL Cool J's teddy bear jacket from "6 Minutes Of Pleasure", and rarely seen photos of Clarence Avant and Charley Patton, and experience iconic music videos by KRAFTWERK, innovators and pioneers of electric music.

