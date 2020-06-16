ICED EARTH's JON SCHAFFER To Release First Book 'Wicked Words And Epic Tales'

ICED EARTH founder, songwriter, guitarist and producer Jon Schaffer has announced the release of his first book, "Wicked Words And Epic Tales". The book is the debut release from Schaffer's new publishing company Wicked Words, LLC and is the first of many original concepts planned for future release by Schaffer.

"Wicked Words And Epic Tales" is a collection of lyrics, interviews and pages of artwork that Schaffer's work has inspired throughout the years. The book is an anthology of lyrics from Schaffer that span his 35 years in making music in various projects, including ICED EARTH, DEMONS & WIZARDS, SONS OF LIBERTY and PURGATORY. The book comes in two unique covers: one created by Jonboy Meyers, and another by Jim Balent and Roy Young, and is over 200 pages. The coffee-table art book also features original drawings from some of the most notable artists, including Todd McFarlane, Greg Capullo, Monte Moore and numerous others. The book also features an audio CD of 15 tracks that is exclusively available with the purchase of the deluxe edition book. Dubbed "A Narrative Soundscape" by Schaffer, these recordings are a completely re-imagined delivery of the lyrics of ICED EARTH songs created exclusively for this release. Longtime collaborator Jim Morris worked with Jon Schaffer of these versions.

Fans can pre-order "Wicked Words And Epic Tales" at this location.

"I wanted to put something together that would be a truly unique experience not only for the fans of my bands, but for newcomers as well," explains Schaffer.

Featured tracks in "Wicked Words And Epic Tales" are:

01. Dystopia (A Narrative Soundscape)

02. Declaration Day (A Narrative Soundscape)

03. Wolf (A Narrative Soundscape)

04. Dante’s Inferno (A Narrative Soundscape)

05. Melancholy (Holy Martyr) (A Narrative Soundscape)

06. Dracula (A Narrative Soundscape)

07. Raven Wing (A Narrative Soundscape)

08. Angels Holocaust (A Narrative Soundscape)

09. The Clouding (A Narrative Soundscape)

10. Something Wicked Trilogy (A Narrative Soundscape)

11. Watching Over Me (A Narrative Soundscape)

12. Seven Headed Whore (A Narrative Soundscape)

13. Damien (A Narrative Soundscape)

14. A Question of Heaven (A Narrative Soundscape)

15. Come What May (A Narrative Soundscape)

Artists that have contributed pieces for "Wicked Words And Epic Tales":

Jim Balent

Jonboy Meyers

Roy Young

David Newman-Stump

Todd McFarlane

Greg Capullo

Tim Vigil

Monte Moore

Danny Miki

Sun Khamunaki

John Gallagher

Emile Levaique

Richard Ortiz

John Giang

Felipe Machado

Jamie Tyndall

Dylan Andrews

Lucio Parrillo

Travis Smith

Nathan Perry

Leo Hao

Eliran Kantor

Axel Herman

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe