ICED EARTH's JON SCHAFFER Says COVID-19 Is 'A Psychological Warfare Campaign More Than It Is A Serious Pandemic'

ICED EARTH leader Jon Schaffer has voiced his controversial views on the coronavirus crisis, claiming that COVID-19 is "a psychological warfare campaign on the people more than it is a serious pandemic."

Schaffer, who raised eyebrows in 2009 when he initially launched his SONS OF LIBERTY project via an appearance on a radio show hosted by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, weighed in on the current global health threat during an interview with MetalSucks' "The Quarantinecast".

Implying that a shadowy cabal of elites is using a global crisis as a cover to profiteer and entrench their power, Schaffer said (see video below): "I believe this is a psychological warfare campaign on the people more than it is a serious pandemic. I think there's a lot more going on than meets the eye here — in fact, I know there is. Legitimate doctors and scientists are being censored and banned on YouTube constantly. It's unbelievable levels of fraud. I'm not saying we don't have a problem, but the human race has faced this kind of thing for millennia — it just goes on — and we don't shut down the global economy. The death and unrest out of these decisions is gonna be a thousand times worse than the virus.

"I think you'll see it," he continued. "You're seeing it now, and you will see it further when the supply chains break down everywhere and we have a complete meltdown of the financial system that's gonna lead to starvation and death, and the Third World will suffer from everything that's going on here.

"We don't need to get into all this, because I think anybody that knows me knows where I stand, but I don't trust the government, I don't trust the bureaucrat — not at all — 'cause I've actually read their game plan," he explained. "I knew this was coming — I wrote about it, I warned about it. People weren't paying attention. So it is what it is."

Asked about the reports that confirmed coronavirus cases have been soaring to terrifying levels since June, Schaffer said: "I think that's where we have to start questioning the data, the way the tests are… Look, the information is out there. Turn off the television. I don't give a shit what network you're listening to — they're lying to you. And that's the reality of it. There's no excuse anymore in this day and age for people not to be able to figure out the tyranny that we're living under — there's just no excuse. You need to disconnect from mainstream media sources. And I'm not saying, 'Listen to Fox News,' because it seems like in this country, it's Pepsi or Coke — you have two choices; it's a duopoly on mind control. And I don't go for either one of those situations. So I'm just telling you, man — there's so much evidence out there. And if you understand the game plan of the handlers themselves, then you'll understand why I wrote the things that I did in SONS OF LIBERTY, the things that I did on [ICED EARTH's] 'Dystopia' and 'Plagues Of Babylon', for that matter. Because I've read their game plan, I've read their battle plan, I've read their books, so I know what they're up to.

"It's not rocket science," he continued. "It's literally about putting pieces of the puzzle together to see what the controllers of our society and what their vision of the future is and how they're gonna get to that point. And this is just another move in this 'plandemic.' So there's a lot to it.

"I've done thousands of hours of research, and this is my understanding of the situation," Schaffer said. "This whole movement is being funded by a very small group of people that have very dark designs for the future of humanity and the world, and this is what's happening. I mean, it's just clear. It affirms everything that I've studied for decades."

Pressed about what some of those news sources are that he turns to for his information, Jon said: "There's plenty of alternative news on the Internet — there's tons of them — but the main thing is actually reading the books and understanding the plan from the controllers of the society that we live in."

Asked who some of those "controllers" are, in his opinion, Schaffer said: "Well, it's not even an opinion — it's just a fact. I'm talking about the global elite families that run the federal reserve banking system — basically, all of the central banks around the world. It's absolutely the way the world works. So you start with reading 'The Creature From Jekyll Island', research The Council On Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg… All of those things are real, they're happening, and you're never gonna hear about it on the mainstream news, because they're the gatekeepers of what's happening.

"It's not a paranoid conspiracy theory; it's a conspiracy fact," Jon insisted. "And anybody that is naïve enough to think that people with power would not conspire to keep their power is living in a fucking fantasy. Period."

Asked about reports that the coronavirus pandemic has strained many hospitals around the globe, Schaffer said: "I'm not saying that we don't have a problem; I'm saying that if somebody gets in a car crash and has the genetic material of a coronavirus, which most of us have, because we've had colds and flus in our life. They're classifying everything as a COVID-related death, man. I mean, just look into it.

"I'm not buying it," he said. "I'm not buying it hook, line and sinker. I've seen the video footage. Most of the hospitals are empty. It's a gigantic level of fraud.

"People die all the time, dude. We don't shut down the fucking world.

"If you want me to believe for a minute that the governments around the world love the population so much that they're willing to collapse society, I'm gonna call bullshit on that. These people are murdering scum."

Schaffer also touched upon the situation in his former home state of Florida, which marked another grim COVID-19 milestone Thursday when health officials reported 120 new deaths from the coronavirus, with the cumulative death toll now surpassing 4,000 as new infections climbed by nearly 9,000 to more than 229,000.

"I was just in Florida for a while, and it's just not that bad — it's just not," the longtime Indiana resident said. "There's way more testing going on, and there are perfectly healthy people coming down that are being tested. Just look at the guy that invented the test and said, 'Don't use this.' And this is years ago. You don't use this for determining viral testing. They're testing genetic material, which most humans have. Just look into it."

Visibly irritated, Schaffer added: "We need to move along, 'cause I'm not getting into all this in a 25-minute interview to try to explain to you or anybody else the thousands of hours of research that I've done. I'm telling you — you look at these criminals like [Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist] Bill Gates and [Dr. Anthony] Fauci [director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases], and they are fucking criminals, and there is a plan, and it's all to vaccinate everybody, and look out. Because this is death cult that's running this whole situation."

Schaffer recently announced the release of his first book, "Wicked Words And Epic Tales". The book is the debut release from Schaffer's new publishing company Wicked Words, LLC and is the first of many original concepts planned for future release by Schaffer.

"Wicked Words And Epic Tales" is a collection of lyrics, interviews and pages of artwork that Schaffer's work has inspired throughout the years. The book is an anthology of lyrics from Schaffer that span his 35 years in making music in various projects, including ICED EARTH, DEMONS & WIZARDS, SONS OF LIBERTY and PURGATORY.

