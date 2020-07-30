ICE-T Explains Decision To Re-Release BODY COUNT's 2017 Single 'No Lives Matter' To Radio

July 30, 2020 0 Comments

ICE-T Explains Decision To Re-Release BODY COUNT's 2017 Single 'No Lives Matter' To Radio

During an appearance on last night's (Wednesday, July 29) episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T spoke about the decision to re-release BODY COUNT's 2017 single "No Lives Matter" to radio.

He told host Jimmy Fallon (see video below): "If people have followed me, my whole career, it's always been anti-racism, trying to explain you the complications of living in and growing up in the hood, in the community — just me kind of walking you through someone else's life, so you can see it from their perspective. 'Cause I believe most of this stuff is perspective — it's easy to hate something that you don't truly understand how they see it.

"I did the song 'No Lives Matter', and in 'No Lives Matter' I break down the fact that even though racism is a problem, I believe it's a lot more to do with class too at the same time," he explained. "Let's say 'Law & Order'," referring to the long-running cop drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" on which Ice-T has been a star for 20 years, "we'll say something like, 'They're from the Upper East Side, so tread lightly.' What we're really saying is they have money and they can fight us. So if you go in the hood, treat 'em any kind of way because they can't fight back.

"If somebody pulls you over, Jimmy, they know who you are, they know you could cause issues and problems. They're gonna treat you a little different than somebody who doesn't have a dime and they know that there'll be no repercussions.

"So in the song 'No Lives Matter', I say it doesn't matter what color you are — black, brown, red, poor whites that they call 'trash' — when it comes to the poor, nobody's important; no lives matter.

"So we thought we would put it back out, because people wanted something that was dealing with the times. And it's a very important song."

This past May, Ice-T expressed his support for those protesting police brutality and racial inequality following the death of George Floyd. In a series of tweets, the rapper shared videos of protests around the country and praised people for standing up for what they believe.

In one tweet, Ice-T shared the video for BODY COUNT's "No Lives Matter", and wrote in a caption: "ATTENTION If you have NEVER listened to any of my music. I think you should try and listen to the WORDS of this song.. Especially TODAY".

BODY COUNT's seventh studio album, "Carnivore", was released in March via Century Media.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).