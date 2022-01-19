ICE NINE KILLS To Support METALLICA In Las Vegas

Slashercore outfit ICE NINE KILLS will support METALLICA on February 25 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on the bill are Michigan rockers GRETA VAN FLEET.

ICE NINE KILLS tweeted earlier today: "Beyond honored to be opening for @Metallica on February 25th at @AllegiantStadm with @GretaVanFleet. We'll see you Psychos in Vegas."

Last year, ICE NINE KILLS frontman Spencer Charnas told Metal Hammer magazine that he discovered metal through a friend of his uncle's, who worked at Elektra Records and introduced him to METALLICA's music.

ICE NINE KILLS's latest album, "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", was released in October via Fearless Records.

A sequel of franchise proportions to the No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock album "The Silver Scream", "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" doubles down in pursuit of the anthemic band's cinematic muse.

Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, with sardonic wit to spare, ICE NINE KILLS celebrates pop culture’s darkest edges, mining a cinephile library’s worth of b-movie schlock and iconic horror on "Welcome To Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2" and its prequel, "The Silver Scream".

