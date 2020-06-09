ICE NINE KILLS Releases 'The Disney Revenge Show' Mini-Documentary

ICE NINE KILLS was scheduled to play at a Disney-owned venue in Orlando, Florida on April 26, 2019. A few weeks prior to the performance, the band was notified that they were no longer welcome to play because of their evil and disturbing imagery. The mini-documentary below provides a glimpse of what went down on July 25, 2019 when they returned to the city for revenge.

ICE NINE KILLS frontman Spencer Charnas comments: "Looking back at the Disney incident fills me with nothing but laughter.

"When I first heard about the ban, I was perturbed strictly because we love playing in that city. But rather than mope and cry about it, I had the idea to poke fun at the situation by creating a merch line of beloved Disney characters and inserting them in slasher movie scenarios.

"This mini documentary chronicles our triumphant sold out return to Orlando and the chaos that ensued."

To complement the release of "The Disney Revenge Show", ICE NINE KILLS has dropped its latest "Nightmare On The Ninth" merch capsule — "Too Evil For Children II" — with a number of bone-chilling designs featuring horror-themed reimaginings of classic Disney characters. As with every "Nightmare On The Ninth" drop, this capsule is only available for a limited amount of time from www.nightmareontheninth.com and will sell out, so grab yours while you can.

ICE NINE KILLS also revealed that it will have a very special Record Store Day exclusive this year. "The Silver Scream: Killer Cuts" 10-inch vinyl will feature six tracks on a blood-splattered, buzz saw shaped vinyl and will be available on Saturday, October 24.

"The Silver Scream: Killer Cuts" track listing:

Side A

01. Savages

02. Your Number's Up

02. Thriller

Side B

01. Stabbing In The Dark (Acoustic) (feat. Matt Heafy)

02. Savages (Acoustic)

03. Thank God It's Friday (Acoustic) (feat. Ari Lehman)

In a landscape littered with celebrity fakes and would-be influencers, ICE NINE KILLS stands apart. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK has steadily built a thrilling new underworld for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. ICE NINE KILLS summons the most captivating elements of metal, punk and hard rock and combine it with melody, cinematic obsession and a literary fascination.

"The Silver Scream" and the subsequent extended edition, "The Silver Scream: Final Cut", generated anthems for the disenfranchised and subculture obsessives, like "The American Nightmare", "A Grave Mistake" and "Savages" and broke them into Active Rock radio, with hit track "A Grave Mistake" peaking at No. 9.

After a decade of studio wizardry and live theatricality, ICE NINE KILLS draws favorable comparisons to rock icons like SLIPKNOT, ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON via a likeminded synergy of music, lifestyle, and cult following reverence. With one million monthly listeners on Spotify, a combined social media reach of over 762,000 and over 70 million views on YouTube, the band is firmly cemented as one of modern metal's most ferocious forces.

