ICE NINE KILLS Launches App-Based Fan Community, 'Psychos Only'

Horror-themed metalcore band ICE NINE KILLS has once again broken new ground when it comes to finding ways to connect directly to its cult-like fanbase, this time with the launch of Psychos Only club. The innovative app-based community will provide access to a private community of likeminded fans in one location as well as unprecedented access to all things ICE NINE KILLS — including bandmember social media feeds, music, videos, photo galleries, tour dates, merchandise and updates about the band.The new app is available on Android, iOS and on the web at PsychosOnly.Club.

"This is going to add a killer new dimension to the INK fandom universe!" says ICE NINE KILLS frontman and leader Spencer Charnas. "Complete with exclusive never-before-seen content, this will allow our audience to break down the barrier between band and fan and see what really happens behind the screams."

The most supportive fans will have opportunities to engage directly with ICE NINE KILLS, participate in gore filled horror trivia, killer challenges and giveaways, and watch parties. They will also gain exclusive access to members-only merchandise, tickets and VIP RIP packages and much more.

Members of the Psychos Only club will have the ability to create their own profiles, share their own video and photo content, follow and direct message other psychos, and exchange virtual gifts. In addition, the Psychos Only experience is gameified, which means the most engaged members will get rewarded with achievement levels and virtual coins/currency (known as Kill-ency) to unlock exclusive content.

In a landscape littered with celebrity fakes and would-be influencers, ICE NINE KILLS stand apart. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK has steadily built a thrilling new underworld for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. ICE NINE KILLS summon the most captivating elements of metal, punk and hard rock and combine it with melody, cinematic obsession, and a literary fascination.

"The Silver Scream" and the subsequent extended edition, "The Silver Scream: Final Cut", generated anthems for the disenfranchised and subculture obsessives, like "The American Nightmare", "A Grave Mistake" and "Savages" and broke them into Active Rock radio, with hit track "A Grave Mistake" peaking at No. 9.

