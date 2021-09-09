ICE NINE KILLS Drops Music Video For Zombie-Filled 'Resident Evil'-Inspired Single 'Rainy Day'

Slashercore outfit ICE NINE KILLS has continued the roll out of its highly anticipated new album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" (out October 15 via Fearless Records) with the release of brand new track and official music video for "Rainy Day".

The clip premiered last night at an exclusive, sold-out event hosted at the Everyman Screen On The Green Cinema in London, which saw 150 ICE NINE KILLS fans — or "Psychos" — treated to a first look as part of an immersive cinema experience.

The new track is inspired by hugely popular video game/movie franchise "Resident Evil" and the cinematic, zombie-filled video features horror icon Bill Moseley ("The Devil's Rejects", "House Of 1000 Corpses"), legendary character actor Ricky Dean Logan ("Freddy's Dead", "Seinfeld", "Back To The Future II"), Ash Costello (NEW YEARS DAY), and James A. Janisse + Chelsea Rebecca, creators of the wildly popular Dead Meat James "Kill Count" YouTube series.

ICE NINE KILLS frontman and driving creative force Spencer Charnas states: "In the latest slice from our upcoming album, 'Welcome To Horrorwood', we pay tribute to the zombified world of 'Resident Evil'. Brutal and bouncy, 'Rainy Day' takes you on an intense journey to find what's really creeping in the dark…"

"Rainy Day" follows the release of previous singles "Assault & Batteries" and "Hip To Be Scared", the first single from "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", that paid homage to the Bret Easton Ellis classic "American Psycho". The two tracks combined have already clocked up 5.3 million streams with 2.32 million YouTube views.

A sequel of franchise proportions to the No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock album "The Silver Scream", "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" doubles down in pursuit of the anthemic band’s cinematic muse.

Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, with sardonic wit to spare, ICE NINE KILLS celebratea pop culture’s darkest edges, mining a cinephile library’s worth of b-movie schlock and iconic horror on "Welcome To Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2" and its prequel, "The Silver Scream".

"The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" track listing:

01. Opening Night…

02. Welcome To Horrorwood

03. A Rash Decision

04. Assault & Batteries

05. The Shower Scene

06. Funeral Derangements

07. Rainy Day

08. Hip To Be Scared (feat. Jacoby Shaddix of PAPA ROACH)

09. Take Your Pick (feat. Corpsegrinder)

10. The Box (feat. Brandon Saller of ATREYU and Ryan Kirby of FIT FOR A KING)

11. F.L.Y. (feat. Buddy Nielsen of SENSES FAIL)

12. Wurst Vacation

13. Ex-Mørtis

14. Farewell II Flesh

Helpless teens, unhelpful authorities, supernatural forces, masked killers, and "final girls" abound in the shocking, blood-soaked songs of "The Silver Scream". Each piece focused on a different horror classic, including "The American Nightmare" ("A Nightmare On Elm Street"), "Thank God It's Friday" ("Friday The 13th"), "Stabbing In The Dark" ("Halloween"), and "IT Is The End" ("It"). For 2020's "Undead & Unplugged: Live From The Overlook Hotel" EP, the band recorded in the location used in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining", the inspiration behind "Enjoy Your Slay", featuring Kubrick's grandson, Sam.

"The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" saw guitarists Ricky Armellino and Dan Sugarman, bassist Joe Occhiuti, drummer Patrick Galante, and Charnas return to producer and collaborator Drew Fulk (AS I LAY DYING, A DAY TO REMEMBER), who produced and mixed "The Silver Scream", which spawned U.S. radio success in the form of Top 10 mainstream rock single "A Grave Mistake" and Top 20 hit "Savages".

ICE NINE KILLS' synergy of music and lifestyle draws favorable comparisons to SLIPKNOT and ROB ZOMBIE and saw them become recent recipients of the prestigious Clio Award for Music Marketing for their "Merry Axe-mas" mobile game. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK built a thrilling world for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. With 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 405 million career streams, a combined social media reach of over 950k, over 71 million views on YouTube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal's most vicious forces.

Photo credit: F Scott Schafer

