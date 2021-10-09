ICE NINE KILLS Drops 'Funeral Derangements' Music Video Inspired By STEPHEN KING Horror Classic 'Pet Sematary'

Slashercore outfit ICE NINE KILLS has dropped the fourth and final new track from its upcoming album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" prior to its release this coming Friday, October 15 via Fearless Records. Today's offering submitted into evidence is titled "Funeral Derangements" and is inspired by the Stephen King horror classic "Pet Sematary". The accompanying music video features horror icon Bill Moseley ("The Devil's Rejects", "House Of 1000 Corpses"), a show-stopping cameo from Miko Hughes, the actor from the original 1989 "Pet Sematary", a cameo from Josh Katz from BADFLOWER portraying the undead Victor Pascow and James A. Janisse and Chelsea Rebecca, creators of the wildly popular Dead Meat "Kill Count" YouTube series.

ICE NINE KILLS frontman and driving creative force Spencer Charnas states: "In perhaps the most ironic cameo in recent horror memory, we've tapped the amazing Miko Hughes (Gage from the original 'Pet Sematary') to play the role of the reckless truck driver. An 18-wheeler, a twisted cat, a scalpel and an evil burial ground all come together in what I'd call our most ambitious homage yet. Dig in…"

"Funeral Derangements" follows the release of previous singles "Rainy Day", "Assault & Batteries" and "Hip To Be Scared", the latter of which paid homage to the Bret Easton Ellis classic "American Psycho". The three tracks combined have already clocked up 15.7 million streams with 3.6 million YouTube views.

No matter how many advances there are in cinematography, practical effects or CGI, there's a single scene in the 1989 adaptation of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary" almost unrivaled in its shockingness, and things only unravel for the characters from there. The story involves a burial ground capable of reanimating the dead, though the versions of pets (like Church, the movie's family cat) and people that return are devastatingly malevolent. John Feldmann co-wrote the track, lending a BAD RELIGION-style anthemic vibe. Bassist Joe Occhiuti spent time on the tour bus working on discordant noises to match some of the movie's frightening animalism. It also contains some of the best lyrics of Charnas's career, including "It all began with a skid on the pavement / it ends now with Funeral Derangements / the flesh is living, but the souls have spoiled / the wrath of God lays beneath the soil."

A sequel of franchise proportions to the No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock album "The Silver Scream", "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" doubles down in pursuit of the anthemic band’s cinematic muse.

Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, with sardonic wit to spare, ICE NINE KILLS celebratea pop culture’s darkest edges, mining a cinephile library’s worth of b-movie schlock and iconic horror on "Welcome To Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2" and its prequel, "The Silver Scream".

"The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" track listing:

01. Opening Night…

02. Welcome To Horrorwood

03. A Rash Decision

04. Assault & Batteries

05. The Shower Scene

06. Funeral Derangements

07. Rainy Day

08. Hip To Be Scared (feat. Jacoby Shaddix of PAPA ROACH)

09. Take Your Pick (feat. Corpsegrinder)

10. The Box (feat. Brandon Saller of ATREYU and Ryan Kirby of FIT FOR A KING)

11. F.L.Y. (feat. Buddy Nielsen of SENSES FAIL)

12. Wurst Vacation

13. Ex-Mørtis

14. Farewell II Flesh

"Welcome To Horrorwood" carves out a fresh, bloody homage to the VHS celluloid classics that possessed Charnas at an early age, with a devilish new twist. Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, POP EVIL) produced "The Silver Scream" and returned for "Welcome To Horrorwood". Album guests include Jacoby Shaddix (PAPA ROACH), George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE), Brandon Saller (ATREYU), Ryan Kirby (FIT FOR A KING) and Buddy Nielsen (SENSES FAIL). The album mixes the melodies, riffs, and wit that are the band's signature, as heard in the Top 10 Mainstream Rock single "A Grave Mistake" and Top 20 hit "Savages".

Dan Sugarman (guitar), Ricky Armellino (guitar), Patrick Galante (drums) and Joe Occhuiti (bass) are the current co-conspirators behind Charnas, who founded the band as a teen in the early 2000s. Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, ICE NINE KILLS celebrate pop culture's darkest edges, mining a cinephile library's worth of iconic horror on "The Silver Scream" and "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood". The creative marriage made in hell of music and fiction began in earnest with the Top 5 Hard Rock album "Every Trick In The Book", which brought the previous three records' themes to new levels.

The band's synergy of music and lifestyle draws favorable comparisons to SLIPKNOT and ROB ZOMBIE. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, ICE NINE KILLS built a thrilling world for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. Their wildly creative output has seen them become recent recipients of the prestigious Clio Award for Music Marketing for their "Merry Axe-mas" mobile game and their live streaming event from October 2020, "The Silver Stream" be nominated for five awards at this year's Horror Hound Film Festival Awards in the categories of "Judges Choice", "Best Sound", "Best Supporting Performance", "Best Cinematography" and "Best Feature". With over 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 410 million career streams to date, a combined social media reach of over 950,000 and over 73 million views on YouTube, the band is firmly cemented as one of modern metal's most vicious forces.

Photo credit: Cory Osbourne

