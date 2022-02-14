ICE NINE KILLS Drops Animated Video For 'Take Your Pick' Feat. CANNIBAL CORPSE's CORPSEGRINDER

The overlords of slashercore ICE NINE KILLS are celebrating the most romantic day of the year by delivering a special Valentine's treat to their fans in the form of a gore-filled animated music video for their track "Take Your Pick" featuring CANNIBAL CORPSE frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher and inspired by infamous horror movie "My Bloody Valentine".

Speaking about the clip, ICE NINE KILLS frontman and creative visionary Spencer Charnas shares: "To pay tribute to one of the most vicious slashers of the 1980s, we knew we had to cook up a video and musical number with only two things in mind: brutality and poor taste. We are honored to have the legendary Corpsegrinder providing his signature vocal assault which will hopefully disembowel the listener. With so many ways to die this Valentine's Day, take your pick..."

"Take Your Pick" is featured on ICE NINE KILLS' phenomenally successful album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood". Released in October 2021, the album scored ICE NINE KILLS their first Top 20 position (No. 18) on the Billboard 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums, and Album Sales charts and has clocked up 62 million cross-platform streams to date and 6.6 million YouTube views for singles "Hip To Be Scared", "Assault & Batteries", "Rainy Day" and "Funeral Derangements".

ICE NINE KILLS will hit the road next month for "The Trinity Of Terror" tour which will feature the unholy triumvirate of ICE NINE KILLS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and BLACK VEIL BRIDES and will be the first time ever that fans get to see all three bands on the same stage each night. The coast-to-coast outing, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, is set to kick off on March 17 in Mesa, Arizona and make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Norfolk's Chartway Arena on April 27. ICE NINE KILLS will also support METALLICA at their Las Vegas Stadium show on Friday, February 25 at the Allegiant Stadium.

