ICE NINE KILLS Covers ELVIS PRESLEY's 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

Roses are red, violets are blue and ICE NINE KILLS has a blood-soaked Valentine's surprise for you.

The horror-themed, theatricore pioneers have put their uniquely hellish spin on a cover of the Elvis Presley classic "Can't Help Falling In Love" accompanied by a suitably undead, gore-filled video.

Speaking on his band's bloody Valentine's offering, ICE NINE KILLS fearless leader Spencer Charnas shares: "I've always been a big Elvis fan so the idea of taking this classic and splattering it with some signature INK bloodshed struck me as a match made in hell!"

ICE NINE KILLS had a bumper year in 2020. When the pandemic hit and their touring plans got cut short, the band, guided by Charnas, quickly pivoted and got to work finding new ways to continue to engage with and entertain its fans. Starting with the ingenious "Jason's Mom", a "Friday The 13th"-themed cover of "Stacey's Mom" by FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE and going on to include a mini-documentary "The Disney Revenge Show", a full-length live album "I Heard They Kill Live!!" recorded at their 2019 sold-out show at the Worcester Palladium, a killer livestream event featuring concert footage cut with an original slasher movie co-written by Spencer and starring horror icon Chop Top Moseley and the hugely successful launch of their killer new fan-based community and app The Psychos Only Club. The band also saw staggering, record-breaking merch sales with their continuing monthly Nightmare On The Ninth-themed capsules.

Ending the year with a bang, Spencer guested on the HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD hit "Heart Of A Champion" along with Jacoby Shaddix and appeared as part of the HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD House Party livestream. Continuing this momentum in 2021, Spencer has also guested on the rabble-rousing new Hyro Da Hero track "Retaliation Generation".

