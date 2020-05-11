ICE NINE KILLS Celebrates 40th Anniversary of 'Friday The 13th' With Tongue-In-Cheek Horror Parody 'Jason's Mom'

May 11, 2020 0 Comments

During the mammoth #FearlessAtHome live stream event that took place on Saturday (May 9), horror-themed theatricore outfit ICE NINE KILLS celebrated the 40th anniversary of classic horror movie "Friday The 13th" with the debut of "Jason's Mom" — a very special, acoustic parody in honor of one of the deadliest matriarchs in movie history, just in time for Mother's Day. They dedicated the performance to Adam Schlesinger whose genius songwriting and smash hit "Stacy's Mom" provided the inspiration for the song.

Speaking on their re-imagining of the FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE classic track and the 40th anniversary of "Friday The 13th", ICE NINE KILLS frontman Spencer Charnas says: "[Saturday] marks the 40th anniversary of 'Friday The 13th' and with [Sunday] being Mother's Day, we thought this acoustic cover would be the perfect way to celebrate. We want to dedicate this to the memory of the inspirational songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who co-wrote this amazing and enduring pop song for FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE."

ICE NINE KILLS also paid homage to "Friday The 13th" with this month's "Nightmare On The Ninth" merch drop. The "Mommy Knows Best" collection celebrates Forty Years of Of and is available for a limited time from NightmareOnTheNinth.com. The movie was also the inspiration for ICE NINE KILLS's track "Thank God It's Friday". Taken from their 2018 opus "The Silver Scream", the track has clocked up two million YouTube views and 9.6 million streams on Spotify since its release.

"The Silver Scream" and the subsequent extended edition, "The Silver Scream: Final Cut", generated anthems for the disenfranchised and subculture obsessives, and broke ICE NINE KILLS into Active Rock radio, with hit track "A Grave Mistake" peaking at No. 9.

Photo credit: Tina K

