ICE NINE KILLS Celebrates 24th Anniversary Of Iconic Horror Movie 'Scream' With Mini-Documentary

Horror-themed metalcore pioneers ICE NINE KILLS are celebrating the 24th anniversary of one of modern horror's most iconic movies, slasher classic "Scream", with a mini-documentary written and presented by the band's frontman, Spencer Charnas, about the 2018 "Scream Comes Home" convention, offering fans an inside look at iconic locations from the original movie and screen-used items from the "Scream" franchise.

Speaking on the mini-documentary, Spencer said: "Getting to be a part of the 'Scream Comes Home' event and tour the locations of my favorite movie of all time was a scream come true for this slasher fanatic!"

Watch the "Scream Comes Home" mini-documentary below.

Charnas has a deep love for the horror genre and especially "Scream", as he told the "Scream Addicts" podcast in a 2017 interview.

"I saw 'Scream' in the theaters when I was 11 or 12 years old, and it was the first time I'd ever seen a violent horror movie in the theaters," he said. "I was already a big scary-movie, slasher-movie fan at the time, but I was so young that the only really interaction I'd had with the genre was through VHS tapes, watching all the 'Halloween's and all the 'Friday The 13th' movies. So to actually be in the theater and be seeing one of these movies was extremely, extremely cool to me. And I remember being so terrified in that opening sequence. And the second the killer started to ask Drew Barrymore questions about Jason and Michael Myers, I thought to myself, 'This is gonna be my favorite movie of all time.'"

Behind the "Scream Comes Home" campaign were Nate Ragon, a movie memorabilia collector and a huge "Scream" fan, and Anthony Masi, a horror movie producer and event planner.

ICE NINE KILLS writes material inspired by classic films from the horror genre.

The band's latest album, "The Silver Scream", was released in October 2018.

