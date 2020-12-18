ICE NINE KILLS Celebrates 24th Anniversary Of Iconic Horror Movie 'Scream' With Mini-Documentary

December 18, 2020 0 Comments

ICE NINE KILLS Celebrates 24th Anniversary Of Iconic Horror Movie 'Scream' With Mini-Documentary

Horror-themed metalcore pioneers ICE NINE KILLS are celebrating the 24th anniversary of one of modern horror's most iconic movies, slasher classic "Scream", with a mini-documentary written and presented by the band's frontman, Spencer Charnas, about the 2018 "Scream Comes Home" convention, offering fans an inside look at iconic locations from the original movie and screen-used items from the "Scream" franchise.

Speaking on the mini-documentary, Spencer said: "Getting to be a part of the 'Scream Comes Home' event and tour the locations of my favorite movie of all time was a scream come true for this slasher fanatic!"

Watch the "Scream Comes Home" mini-documentary below.

Charnas has a deep love for the horror genre and especially "Scream", as he told the "Scream Addicts" podcast in a 2017 interview.

"I saw 'Scream' in the theaters when I was 11 or 12 years old, and it was the first time I'd ever seen a violent horror movie in the theaters," he said. "I was already a big scary-movie, slasher-movie fan at the time, but I was so young that the only really interaction I'd had with the genre was through VHS tapes, watching all the 'Halloween's and all the 'Friday The 13th' movies. So to actually be in the theater and be seeing one of these movies was extremely, extremely cool to me. And I remember being so terrified in that opening sequence. And the second the killer started to ask Drew Barrymore questions about Jason and Michael Myers, I thought to myself, 'This is gonna be my favorite movie of all time.'"

Behind the "Scream Comes Home" campaign were Nate Ragon, a movie memorabilia collector and a huge "Scream" fan, and Anthony Masi, a horror movie producer and event planner.

ICE NINE KILLS writes material inspired by classic films from the horror genre.

The band's latest album, "The Silver Scream", was released in October 2018.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).