ICE NINE KILLS Announces New Live Album 'I Heard They KILL Live!!'

Horror-themed metalcore pioneers ICE NINE KILLS will release a live album, "I Heard They KILL Live!!", on Friday, October 30 via Fearless Records. The 19-song set was recorded live at the band's sold-out hometown show at the Worcester Palladium on November 30, 2019, while on the "Octane Accelerator" tour. It features tracks from ICE NINE KILLS's 2018 album "The Silver Scream", as well as fan favorites such as "Hell In The Hallways" and "The Fastest Way To A Girl's Heart Is Through Her Ribcage".

A live video of hit single "Stabbing In The Dark", shot at the show, can be seen below.

As if this wasn't enough, ICE NINE KILLS has also announced that it will be spoiling fans with an exclusive broadcast followed by a very special livestream event in conjunction with the release of "I Heard They KILL Live!!" on Thursday, October 29. SiriusXM Octane will present the first exclusive broadcast at 12 p.m. EST, with re-airs at 7 p.m. and midnight EST. The stream will be hosted by a special guest featuring live band interaction and will broadcast the full "I Heard They Kill Live!!" concert footage, shot with an eight-camera set up by David Brodsky of MyGoodEye and fully mixed audio recorded by Elmo Ortega, produced by Spencer Charnas and mixed by Steve Sopchak.

Speaking on the very special sold-out hometown show, Spencer Charnas, frontman and creative visionary of ICE NINE KILLS, says: "The Worcester Palladium holds a very special place in the heart of INK's history. On September 22nd, 2000, I attended a GOLDFINGER/MEST concert there that changed the course of my life. I knew after that incredibly high-energy show that I wanted to dedicate my life to writing and performing my own music. One year later, INK's first show would take place on the very same stage at a battle of the bands that we did not win. The concert is pictured in this album insert. 18 years later, we sold out the very same 3,000-capacity venue and recorded this live album there — a full-circle moment that I will never forget.

"This album is dedicated to the INK psychos who allow us to make murder and mayhem an actual career."

"I Heard They KILL Live!!" track listing:

01. Thank God It's Friday

02. The Jig Is Up

03. SAVAGES

04. The Nature Of The Beast

05. The World In My Hands

06. Communion Of The Cursed

07. A Grave Mistake

08. Your Number's Up

09. Rocking The Boat

10. Merry Axe-Mas

11. Thriller

12. Hell In The Hallways

13. Stabbing In The Dark

14. The Fastest Way To A Girl's Heart Is Through Her Ribcage

15. Love Bites

16. Tess-Timony

17. Me, Myself and Hyde

18. The American Nightmare

19. IT Is The End

In a landscape littered with celebrity fakes and would-be influencers, ICE NINE KILLS stand apart. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK has steadily built a thrilling new underworld for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. ICE NINE KILLS summon the most captivating elements of metal, punk and hard rock and combine it with melody, cinematic obsession, and a literary fascination.

"The Silver Scream" and the subsequent extended edition, "The Silver Scream: Final Cut", generated anthems for the disenfranchised and subculture obsessives, like "The American Nightmare", "A Grave Mistake" and "Savages" and broke them into Active Rock radio, with hit track "A Grave Mistake" peaking at No. 9.

Photo credit: Jason Walton

