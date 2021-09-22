IAN HILL Doesn't Think Next JUDAS PRIEST Album Will Arrive Before 2023

September 22, 2021 0 Comments

IAN HILL Doesn't Think Next JUDAS PRIEST Album Will Arrive Before 2023

JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill spoke to Mankato, Minnesota's "The Five Count" radio show about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The material is there. It's time to put it down on record, basically. We're pretty much booked up till the end of this year, although there's a month [off], I think, just before Christmas, and some of January. And then all of next year, we're pretty much touring until the fall, at least. But then we can put our shoulders to the wheel and get it down on record for real."

Asked if PRIEST fans can expect the next album to arrive in 2022, Hill said: "Maybe the year after — give it a bit of breathing space. [Laughs] We'll let the dust settle from the 50th-anniversary [tour]. But, yeah, it's possible — it's possible towards the end of next year. But if not, it'll be '23."

This past March, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford confirmed that the band's next LP will once again be helmed by the "Firepower" production team consisting of British producer Andy Sneap, longtime collaborator Tom Allom and engineer Mike Exeter (BLACK SABBATH).

Earlier this month, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner told Guitar World magazine that he and his bandmates "faced some challenges with schedules due to the pandemic" and haven't been able to get together and work on new music. "We wanted to keep it the same dynamic as 'Firepower' — as we all got together, played the songs in pre-production before recording them," he said. "Obviously, we haven't been able to do that in the last 18 months because of the pandemic. So, we've got a ton of stuff written and a ton of songs almost ready to go. We just need to get together and start playing them together and 'trimming the fat,' as they say. You get a sense of that when you play them together — you get a feeling for 'we need an extra bit here' or 'we need to trim that bit there.' Just to sharpen those songs up and give them the last 20 percent. So, once we are able to do that, we can get in a room together, play them, trim the fat, and record them, we will. But we've got a bunch of songs that are pretty ready to go and they sound fantastic. We just want to put them down properly and release them to the world. So, I can't give you a date, but as soon as we can, we'll get in there and start work on that."

JUDAS PRIEST's first pandemic-era tour, the rescheduled "50 Heavy Metal Years" North American trek, kicked off on September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania and will conclude on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

On October 15, JUDAS PRIEST will release "50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music", a mammoth limited-edition box set which will include every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs. This is the most extensive release of previously unreleased music the band has made from its vast archives. Restored and mixed by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8 and mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, this special release will be made available via Sony Music.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).