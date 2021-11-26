HYPOCRISY/PAIN Leader PETER TÄGTGREN Won't Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Until It's Time To Go On Tour

November 26, 2021 0 Comments

HYPOCRISY/PAIN Leader PETER TÄGTGREN Won't Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Until It's Time To Go On Tour

Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN) has spoken out against vaccine mandates, saying "when they try to force it on you, I become the opposite."

The 51-year-old Tägtgren, who lives in a small Swedish village called Pärlby, discussed his views on vaccines in a new interview with Tuonela Magazine. He said: "Unfortunately, I'm not a really optimistic guy when it comes to this COVID thing. I think there will be a couple of peaks again and [lockdowns] here and [lockdowns] there. Unfortunately, that's how it is. I don't know when it's ever gonna pan out. I don't know if it ever will pan out. But maybe we can be more immune to it so it's not so deadly — so it doesn't affect you so, so bad, if you get normal immunity to it.

"Everybody knows I'm really skeptical [about] the vaccine and stuff like that, especially when they try to force it on you," he continued. "Because if you start forcing [it on people], then I become the opposite. But the good part with me [is that] I'm not social. I live in the woods, so, for me, I'm not out there breathing on people. The only time I go out is when I go to my studio or if I go to the local grocery store where there's four people maximum every time I'm there shopping. So I'm not there to risk anything. And even people who do get the vaccine, they still spread the disease, so I don't see the difference, unfortunately."

"It scares me when they start going down in ages on kids [who are eligible for the vaccine] and pushing in things that they haven't really tried," he added. "And the only thing they're trying is to get it approved in a very hurry, and that scares me as well. But this is how it is right now, and this is how we're gonna have to take it. As long as I'm not out, I'm not gonna vaccinate myself. But I'm gonna have to because I'm gonna go on tour. So, yeah, that's the way it is nowadays. So I stay away from people until I go on tour… In my village, there's twenty people living, and our houses are very far from each other. So I see no problem not being vaccinated right now."

About 7 million people in Sweden, which has a population of 10 million, have had both COVID-19 shots, according to social affairs minister Lena Hallengren.

"Vaccine hesitancy" — refusing or delaying recommended vaccines — is identified by the World Health Organization as one of the top 10 global health threats.

A study out of Australia found fully vaccinated people are 16 times less likely to become severely ill or die of COVID-19 than unvaccinated people.

For 100 years, vaccine mandates in schools have resulted in decreased childhood mortality and eradication of disease.

According to Healthline, COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect against severe illness but do not entirely block transmission. Fully vaccinated people are less likely to contract the coronavirus than unvaccinated people. If they don't contract an infection, they can't transmit the virus to others. However, when fully vaccinated people do contract the coronavirus, they can still transmit it.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).