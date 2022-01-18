HYPOCRISY Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour With CARACH ANGREN, THE AGONIST And HIDEOUS DIVINITY

Swedish death metal veterans HYPOCRISY will embark on the "Worship" tour this spring. The 28-date trek will kick off at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York on April 29 and will make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, and Austin before concluding in Baltimore at the Maryland Deathfest on May 29. Support on the trek will come from CARACH ANGREN, THE AGONIST and HIDEOUS DIVINITY.

HYPOCRISY leader Peter Tägtgren comments: "We're happy to come back on tour in North America with the new album. New songs and old songs never played live before will be added to the setlist. And we're happy to share the stage with CARACH ANGREN, THE AGONIST and HIDEOUS DIVINITY."

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, January 21 at 9 a.m. PST/ noon EST.

Confirmed dates for HYPOCRISY's "Worship" tour 2022 with CARACH ANGREN, THE AGONIST and HIDEOUS DIVINITY are:

Apr. 29 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

Apr. 30 - Middle East Downstairs - Boston, MA

May 01 – L'Astral - Montreal, QC, Canada

May 02 - Lees Palace - Toronto, ON, Canada

May 04 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

May 05 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

May 06 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB, Canada

May 07 - The Exchange -Regina, SK, Canada

May 08 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB, Canada

May 10 - Red Room - Vancouver, BC, Canada

May 11 - Club Sur - Seattle, WA

May 12 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

May 13 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

May 14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

May 15 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

May 17 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

May 18 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

May 19 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

May 20 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

May 21 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

May 22 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

May 24 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

May 25 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL

May 26 - Furnace 41 - Jonesboro, GA

May 27 - The Blind Tiger - Greensboro. NC

May 28 - Enclave - Pittsburgh, PA

May 29 - Maryland Deathfest - Baltimore, MD

Last November, Tägtgren spoke out against vaccine mandates, saying "when they try to force it on you, I become the opposite." The 51-year-old Tägtgren, who lives in a small Swedish village called Pärlby, discussed his views on vaccines in an interview with Tuonela Magazine. He said: "Unfortunately, I'm not a really optimistic guy when it comes to this COVID thing. I think there will be a couple of peaks again and [lockdowns] here and [lockdowns] there. Unfortunately, that's how it is. I don't know when it's ever gonna pan out. I don't know if it ever will pan out. But maybe we can be more immune to it so it's not so deadly — so it doesn't affect you so, so bad, if you get normal immunity to it.

"Everybody knows I'm really skeptical [about] the vaccine and stuff like that, especially when they try to force it on you," he continued. "Because if you start forcing [it on people], then I become the opposite. But the good part with me [is that] I'm not social. I live in the woods, so, for me, I'm not out there breathing on people. The only time I go out is when I go to my studio or if I go to the local grocery store where there's four people maximum every time I'm there shopping. So I'm not there to risk anything. And even people who do get the vaccine, they still spread the disease, so I don't see the difference, unfortunately."

"It scares me when they start going down in ages on kids [who are eligible for the vaccine] and pushing in things that they haven't really tried," he added. "And the only thing they're trying is to get it approved in a very hurry, and that scares me as well. But this is how it is right now, and this is how we're gonna have to take it. As long as I'm not out, I'm not gonna vaccinate myself. But I'm gonna have to because I'm gonna go on tour. So, yeah, that's the way it is nowadays. So I stay away from people until I go on tour… In my village, there's twenty people living, and our houses are very far from each other. So I see no problem not being vaccinated right now."