How VINNY APPICE's First Name Ended Up Getting Misspelled On BLACK SABBATH's 'Mob Rules' Album

July 6, 2021 0 Comments

How VINNY APPICE's First Name Ended Up Getting Misspelled On BLACK SABBATH's 'Mob Rules' Album

During a recently appearance on "That Jamieson Show", legendary heavy metal drummer Vinny Appice spoke about how his first name ended up getting misspelled as "Vinnie" in the credits on the back of his first album with BLACK SABBATH, 1981's "Mob Rules".

"I've got some gold records and things on the wall that are spelled that way too — V-I-N-N-I-E," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But if you look at that album, I'm first listed. I don't know why. They put me first. Then, on the next album, the band was starting to break up. And this has nothing to do with me; this was between Ronnie [James Dio, vocals], Geezer [Butler, bass] and Tony [Iommi, guitar] why the band was breaking up. And on the next album, which was 'Live Evil', there's only one picture of me versus four or five of everybody else. And then it says 'special guest' in really small letters: Vinny — I think it's spelled correctly — Appice. That's called music politics."

Appice joined BLACK SABBATH in 1980 during the "Heaven And Hell" tour and appeared on the albums "Live Evil" (1982) and "Mob Rules" (1981). In late 1982 he left BLACK SABBATH with vocalist Ronnie James Dio and formed the band DIO. They recorded "Holy Diver" (1983), "The Last in Line" (1984), "Sacred Heart" (1985), "Intermission" (1986), and "Dream Evil" (1987). In December 1989, Appice left DIO. In 1992, he returned to BLACK SABBATH for the "Dehumanizer" album and tour. He then rejoined DIO and they recorded "Strange Highways" (1994) and "Angry Machines" (1996).

Appice rejoined his BLACK SABBATH bandmates Ronnie James Dio, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi in 2006 as HEAVEN & HELL, touring and releasing one studio album, "The Devil You Know", before Dio's death in 2010.

Under the moniker APPICE, Vinny and his brother Carmine released "Sinister", their first joint studio album, in 2017 through SPV/Steamhammer.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).