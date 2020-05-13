How PAUL RODGERS Preserves His Voice As He Ages

In the latest episode of "Ask Bad Company", BAD COMPANY frontman Paul Rodgers was asked what he does to keep his voice in such great shape after five decades. He responded (see video below): "It's something you live with, really. I do a lot of warming up before I go on stage. Actually, if I've got a heavy tour coming up — let's say BAD COMPANY or something like that — I'll warm up for weeks, maybe a month before. And I'll just do it very gently. And I just do that, really, until I feel stronger, and I do it more and more each day until I can get to full strength. And just warm it up. I drink a lot of ginger tea, 'cause I find that's really very helpful. It's healthy for the whole body, actually, as well. You just get ginger roots, peel it, stick it in a pan, boil it and put a couple of spoonfuls of honey in it. It's beautiful."

Last week, Rodgers, who has been a Canadian citizen for nearly a decade, took to his social media to confirm that he was "very much alive" after some fans apparently thought he had passed away. The confusion stemmed from the fact that Brian Howe, best known as the singer who replaced Rodgers in BAD COMPANY, died of a cardiac arrest on May 6.

The 70-year-old British icon got his Canadian citizenship in 2011, four years after marrying British Columbia fitness expert Cynthia Kereluk, the 1984 Miss Canada title holder best known for the long-running series "Everyday Workout".

Rodgers ranked No. 55 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Rodgers fronted QUEEN between 2004 and 2009. With Rodgers at the mic, QUEEN embarked on two world tours and released an album, "The Cosmos Rocks", in 2008. They amicably parted ways a year later when Rodgers returned to BAD COMPANY.

As vocalist with FREE, BAD COMPANY and THE FIRM in the 1970s and 1980s, Rodgers reportedly sold more than 90 million records.

