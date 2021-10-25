How Does DAVE GROHL Know A Song Is 'Done' And Ready For Release? He Responds

In a new interview with Pablo of the Minneapolis, Minnesota radio station 93X, FOO FIGHTERS mainman Dave Grohl was asked how he knows when a song he is working on is "done" and ready for release. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When you get sick of it. Well, in a way. I don't like spending too much time on anything in the studio. It's, like, usually the first few takes, that's got the thing that you want — even if it's imperfect. It's, like, you get in there and the energy of it, and it's fresh and it's new and you hit 'record' and you go blast through something. I like working on things until it's powerful and it's worth other people hearing. But, dude, I'll get to the point sometimes with songs where I'm, like, 'All right. I'm out of love. That's it. I'm out of love with this song. We're done. That's it.'"

Grohl's memoir "The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music", was released on October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. In the book, Grohl shares what it was like growing up as a kid with big dreams in Springfield, Virginia, and how he lived out those dreams making music on the world stage. The book features anecdotes about David Bowie, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop and Paul McCartney, as well as stories about the time he played drums for Tom Petty, went swing dancing with AC/DC, and performed at the White House.

Regarding how he chose what to include in "The Storyteller", Grohl said in a recent trailer for the book: "I could write an entire book about the band SCREAM. I could write an entire book about my time in NIRVANA. The idea was to choose the stories that best described what it's like to be behind the curtain and on the inside of the music, from the drum stool looking out. To play music, have this beautiful family, travel the world, meet people from all walks of life, I never take any of this for granted, believe me."

In a recent interview with Austin American-Statesman, Grohl said that "The Storyteller" might just be the first of many volumes. "It was so much fun, and I can't wait to do more," he said. "When I hit send on that last story in the book, I was sad. I thought, oh no, it's over? I guess that is the tip of the iceberg. I want to keep going."

