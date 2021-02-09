How Did MARILYN MANSON's Abuse Allegations Affect His Radio Airplay, Streaming Numbers?

According to Billboard, Marilyn Manson's latest single, "Don't Chase The Dead", has fallen off Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a week after several women came forward accusing the rocker of abuse and assault.

"Don't Chase The Dead", a track from Manson's 2020 album "We Are Chaos", fell out of Mainstream Rock Airplay's top 40 after spending 12 weeks on the chart. Last week, it had been at position No. 34.

As for Manson's total on-demand streams, they were up 7% in the week ending February 4 to 6 million. His digital sales reached 2,000, a 40% increase.

Last week, "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood named Manson as the previously anonymous abuser she referenced while testifying before the California Senate in relation to the state's Phoenix Act, which extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three years to five.

On February 1, Wood claimed in a social media post that Manson "groomed" and "horrifically" abused her for years. After she shared her accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against the singer. The women claimed to have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation" at the hands of Manson.

The 52-year-old Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, later released a statement denying the abuse allegations leveled against him, writing on Instagram: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In the days since Wood came forward with her allegations, Manson was dropped by his longtime manager Tony Ciulla, his label, Loma Vista Recordings, as well as the talent agency CAA, which provides representation for individuals across various mediums. Future scenes of "American Gods" and "Creepshow" featuring Manson have also been pulled.