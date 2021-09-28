How DAVE GROHL Almost Joined GWAR

September 28, 2021 0 Comments

How DAVE GROHL Almost Joined GWAR

Dave Grohl has revealed to Rolling Stone magazine that he was in serious contention to join GWAR as a drummer back when he was a teenage drum prodigy living in the suburbs of Washington D.C.

"GWAR were looking for a drummer," says Grohl. "And I talked to their guitar player Dewey about it. And he's, like, 'It's great, and you get to design your own costume.' As drummer, you don't want something that covers your face fully. You want your arms to be free. So I was, like, 'Cool.' So I started kind of drawing this thing. At the time GWAR was a band that would draw like 700 people, right? Which is huge. And then the more I thought about it, am I really gonna invite my uncle to see me play when there's like fake blood and cum shooting all over the place?"

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, died in March 2014 of an accidental heroin overdose in his home in Richmond, Virginia. He was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 37 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.

Back in September 2014, FOO FIGHTERS paid tribute to Brockie at their crowdsourced gig in Richmond. At the concert, Grohl, who got his start drumming on the Washington D.C. hardcore scene and grew up in a nearby Virginia suburb, told the crowd: "One of the greatest compliments, or non-compliments, that I have ever gotten in my life, I remember seeing this interview with Dave Brockie where they asked Brockie about a Grammy nomination, and somehow he made his way to me, and he said, 'Dave Grohl, he's actually had his teeth removed so he could fit more Grammy dicks in his fucking mouth.' So, right now, I give it up to Brockie. He would fucking hate that I dedicated a fucking song to him."

Grohl was born 100 miles north in the town of Springfield, Virginia. His mother was in attendance at the Richmond show.

Grohl is currently promoting his new book "The Storyteller", which is due on October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).