How DAMON JOHNSON Ended Up Interviewing EDDIE VAN HALEN For RIP Magazine

Former ALICE COOPER, BROTHER CANE and BLACK STAR RIDERS guitarist Damon Johnson has shared a memory of him interviewing Eddie Van Halen 25 years ago for an issue of RIP magazine.

Earlier today, Johnson tweeted out a couple of photos from the resulting photo session, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "BROTHER CANE supported VAN HALEN on about 20 shows in 1995, on the heels of our radio success with 'And Fools Shine On'. Our friend @KatherineTurman at RIP Magazine organized an interview where 'the young up-and-comer interviews his hero, the legend' for a new segment in RIP.

"Ed was super chatty and funny, and Alex chimed in when we discussed lead guitarists that are also lead singers (Ha!). Photographer Steve Jennings came down to Shoreline Amphitheater that day (Oct. 14) to document the occasion with these photos.

"Were we having any fun???"

When Eddie's death was announced on Tuesday (October 6), Johnson told SPIN magazine about the legendary VAN HALEN axeman: "He was my hero, my #1 guy; no one came close. What Eric Clapton was to Eddie, Eddie was to me. I remember the first time I heard 'Eruption'. I remember every molecule of the moment, in my friend's Chevy Van with shag carpeting on the wall. It was like, 'what the fuck is THAT?!' Greatest of all time."

