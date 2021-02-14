How COREY TAYLOR's Wedding Night Was Nearly Derailed By Car Trouble

Corey Taylor's wife has recounted a hilarious incident that nearly derailed the couple's wedding day more than a year ago.
The SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman married Alicia Taylor, a professional dancer and a member of the all-girl dance group CHERRY BOMBS, in October 2019 in their hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The reception was reportedly held in their home and was attended by a number of their friends and fellow musicians, including Roy Mayorga of STONE SOUR, Kyle Sanders of HELLYEAH, and Lajon Witherspoon of SEVENDUST.
Earlier today, in honor of Valentine's Day, Alicia shared a photo of the iconic 1960s Shelby Cobra vehicle she and Corey rented for their wedding day, and she revealed how car trouble almost ruined the end of one of the important days of their lives.
She wrote in a series of tweets: "This photo is from our wedding day. We rented this car to take photos with, and it sounded like a good idea, until the end when everyone left. All that remained was CT in this car, and myself in mine (we arrived to the site separately).
"Valley of Fire was now closed, it was getting dark, and we had dinner reservations in a little over an hour- perfect amount of time to drop this rental car back and make it to our favorite romantic restaurant and continue our dream day.
"But the universe had other plans," she continued.
"As I followed CT in the little sports car down the longgg lonely road leaving Valley of Fire, I noticed he was going slower, and slower... until the car let out a sound of defeat- a pathetic little 'put put put' - and came to a complete stop in the middle of the road.
"Before I could pop my head out of the window the ask if he was okay, I saw him grasp and attempt to shake the steering wheel, as he screamed, 'FUCKKKKK!!! YOU STUPID PIECE OF SHIT! AHHHH!!!' into the deep dark abyss of the desert.
"No cars in sight. No lights. Pretty sure I saw a flock of birds take off as the sonic waves of his echoes hit their direction. Then silence. Oh man.
"But! Aha! We looked a little further into the distance and saw a teeny tiny glow of what looked to be a Chevron sign. Yes!
"We couldn't leave this 1965 or 68 or whatever Cobra in the middle of the road, so he popped that sucker in neutral, and we - he in his gorgeous suit and myself in the one thing I splurged on for this wedding, a designer dress - pushed the car off the road and to the side.
"We must've looked so ridiculous," she added. "My dress was now completely covered in dirt. I ripped it with my heel while trying to dig my feet into the ground as I shoved this damn vehicle. Corey is also covered in dirt and sweating like he's attending a southern Baptist church in July.
"We hit the Chevron at the end of the road, fill up a couple plastic gas cans, and head back to the car towards Valley of Fire.
"I watch from my car with the headlights shining on CT to give him light- and I see him attempt to fill the car with gas. I check the clock. Shit.
"I call Nobu and tell them that we are not going to make our reservation. They are understanding and push it back an hour. I glance up at CT, who is pouring gasoline as best as he can, except the nozzle broke and he is now drenching the side of the car, and his pants... in fuel.
"A couple more echoey loud expletives are sent into the universe, and I jump out to assist," Alicia wrote. "He smells like someone on a pit crew. He gets the other cans in the tank, tries to start the car- dead. Nothing. Battery? Starter? What could it be?
"We sit in my car to take a breather. It's the first time we have stopped and REALLY looked at one another since this clusterfuck began.
"And we laugh. Hysterically.
"Tears are streaming down my face from laughing so hard, and in that very moment, I knew he was my perfect match.
"Wrap up: waited another hour and a half to two hours for tow truck. Pushed our reservation during that time again but didn't make it. We were too exhausted and hungry to care, so we ate at a Thai place in the hotel we were staying at.
"The server looked at us with a raised eyebrow as we sat down in our gasoline and dirt covered fancy wedding getups, our hair disheveled, I had a burn on my leg from the exhaust. He probably smelled us before he saw us. 'Did- did you guys just get married?'
"Yep.
"'Congrats...?'
"So now we blew that first photo up REAL BIG and it's in our dining room.
"Moral of the story: Find someone that you can laugh with, especially when shit hits the fan. This can be a partner, a friend, a coworker... anyone. Find that person and cherish them."
Corey and Alicia began dating after the breakup of the singer's eight-year marriage with Stephanie Luby, whom he wedded in November 2009 (the couple had a daughter named Ryan). Corey was previously married from 2004 to 2007 to a woman named Scarlett, with whom he shares a son. The rocker also has a daughter from an earlier relationship.
Corey released his debut solo album, "CMFT", in October via Roadrunner Records.
Top photo courtesy of Corey Taylor's Instagram
Happy Valentine's Day ?
This photo is from our wedding day. We rented this car to take photos with, and it ✨sounded✨ like a good idea, until the end when everyone left. All that remained was CT in this car, and myself in mine (we arrived to the site separately). pic.twitter.com/6KHRn1DijD
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
Valley of Fire was now closed, it was getting dark, and we had dinner reservations in a little over an hour- perfect amount of time to drop this rental car back and make it to our favorite romantic restaurant and continue our dream day.
But the universe had other plans.
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
As I followed CT in the little sports car down the longgg lonely road leaving Valley of Fire, I noticed he was going slower, and slower... until the car let out a sound of defeat- a pathetic little “put put put”- and came to a complete stop in the middle of the road. ?
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
Before I could pop my head out of the window the ask if he was okay, I saw him grasp and attempt to shake the steering wheel, as he screamed, “FUCKKKKK!!! YOU STUPID PIECE OF SHIT! AHHHH!!!” into the deep dark abyss of the desert.
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
No cars in sight. No lights. Pretty sure I saw a flock of birds take off as the sonic waves of his echoes hit their direction. Then silence. Oh man.
But! Aha! We looked a little further into the distance and saw a teeny tiny glow of what looked to be a Chevron sign. Yes!
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
We couldn't leave this 1965 or 68 or whatever Cobra in the middle of the road, so he popped that sucker in neutral, and we- he in his gorgeous suit and myself in the one thing I splurged on for this wedding, a designer dress ?- pushed the car off the road and to the side. pic.twitter.com/V6gqpytFQQ
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
We must've looked so ridiculous. My dress was now completely covered in dirt. I ripped it with my heel while trying to dig my feet into the ground as I shoved this damn vehicle. Corey is also covered in dirt and sweating like he's attending a southern Baptist church in July. ?
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
We hit the Chevron at the end of the road, fill up a couple plastic gas cans, and head back to the car towards Valley of Fire.
I watch from my car with the headlights shining on CT to give him light- and I see him attempt to fill the car with gas. I check the clock. Shit.
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
I call Nobu and tell them that we are not going to make our reservation. They are understanding and push it back an hour. I glance up at CT, who is pouring gasoline as best as he can, except the nozzle broke and he is now drenching the side of the car, and his pants... in fuel.?
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
A couple more echoey loud expletives are sent into the universe, and I jump out to assist. He smells like someone on a pit crew. He gets the other cans in the tank, tries to start the car- dead. Nothing. Battery? Starter? What could it be?
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
We sit in my car to take a breather. It's the first time we have stopped and REALLY looked at one another since this clusterfuck began.
And we laugh. Hysterically.
Tears are streaming down my face from laughing so hard, and in that very moment, I knew he was my perfect match.
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
Wrap up: waited another hour and a half to two hours for tow truck. Pushed our reservation during that time again but didn't make it. We were too exhausted and hungry to care, so we ate at a Thai place in the hotel we were staying at.
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
The server looked at us with a raised eyebrow as we sat down in our gasoline and dirt covered fancy wedding getups, our hair disheveled, I had a burn on my leg from the exhaust. He probably smelled us before he saw us. “Did- did you guys just get married?”
Yep.
“Congrats...?”?
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
So now we blew that first photo up REAL BIG and it's in our dining room.
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
Moral of the story:
Find someone that you can laugh with, especially when shit hits the fan. This can be a partner, a friend, a coworker... anyone. Find that person and cherish them. ?
Happy Valentine's Day, kiddos.
— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 14, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).