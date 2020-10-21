How COREY TAYLOR And His Wife Celebrated Their First Anniversary As Married Couple

In a new interview with the 93X radio station, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor was asked how he and his wife Alicia celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple on October 6. He responded (see video below): "It was weird. It was our first date night in eight months. We hadn't gone out. [Laughs] And it was weird dressing; we were gonna have to be presentable and not in our sweats. It's such a weird normal now. So we went out.

"Obviously, we're in [Las] Vegas, so it was pretty easy to find a spot," he continued. "We went to Nobu, which is one of our favorite suchi places. They had the booths set up in a way where it's naturally distanced, so you don't have to worry about that. But you have to keep your mask on right up until you get the drink. They were, like, 'You have to keep the mask on till you get the drink.' I was, like, 'Whatever. I might just wear this while I'm eating the damn thing.'

"So it was still a reminder that it's a little weird out there," Corey added. "But it was great. We had a great time."

Alicia Taylor is a professional dancer and a member of the all-girl dance group CHERRY BOMBS. The couple began dating after the breakup of the singer's eight-year marriage with Stephanie Luby, whom he wedded in November 2009. Corey was previously married from 2004 to 2007 to a woman named Scarlett, with whom he shares a son. The rocker also has a daughter from an earlier relationship.

This past May, Alicia opened up about her relationship with Corey during an interview with Portable Trevor. Speaking about how their marriage is working out so far, Alicia said: "He's just the best human ever. And when I say that, I really mean it. And I'm not just saying that 'cause he's my husband — he really is the best human. He is kind, he's an amazing father, he's an incredible friend, he's a kick-ass bandmate — he's just there for everyone in his circle. And he's there when I need him, and he's supportive, and he's genuine. I mean, in our industry, you don't see that a lot, and I was kind of leery of it when we first met — I was, like, 'There's no way this guy is… He's just a 'Rico Suave' smooth talker.' But he really is that good in here [points to her heart]. And he's incredibly intelligent, so we can sit and talk about things for hours, about anything. And it's just really fun to hear his thoughts on it… And he's a lot of fun. He's a big, ol' goober. We can sit there and laugh and laugh and laugh. And he's a blast. I not only love him, but I like him. And I think that's so important when you're with somebody — you have to like each other as people."

Asked how she and Corey first met, Alicia said: "We've been acquaintances since 2011-ish, '12-ish. This was back in my Atlanta Falcons cheerleader days… I used to go to STONE SOUR shows, because I was an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader, and my concert buddy, best friend worked at the head office at the Atlanta Falcons… and I would just be there for Jay to hang out with. So that's how we were introduced. But we never really talked. And then when I started CHERRY BOMBS, videos of us started circulating around, like people in our industry. And I saw him again, and he was, like, 'Aren't you that girl that runs that dance group that just did the tour and stuff?' And I said, 'Yeah.' And he was, like, 'Oh, that's super rad, super cool.' So we started talking about what I do and those sort of things, and we kind of left it at that. And then fast forward to early springtime 2017, he reached out to me and was, like, 'Hey, I know you're doing really big things with the BOMBS. I'm really digging it. It's awesome. I wanna know if you'd be interested in going on tour with STONE SOUR and STEEL PANTHER.' And I was, like, 'Yeah. Duh.' So we started collaborating on this tour, and then throughout that summer, we were just kind of, like, 'Okay, he's really cool, and we're really feeling each other.' But it was, like, 'No. We can't do this. We've gotta be professional. We're gonna be on tour together.' So we went on tour, and then, at the end of it, he was, like, 'Can I take you on a date?' And I was, like, 'After this tour, yeah.' And we went on a date after our tour."

According to Alicia, timing played a big role in her relationship with Corey.

"People will be in and out of your life at different times, but a lot of times, it just comes down to when it's right," she explained. "So for us, he had been going through his stuff, and I was so focused on my company and what I wanted to do. So we made it happen. We dated. I lived in my own apartment for a year before we moved in together. We waited nine months before I met his daughter. We wanted to do everything the right way — we didn't wanna push too fast or anything like that. So, yeah, we really wanted to take things slow and really build a relationship from a friendship. That was really important.

"I feel like when you come into a relationship, most of the time you really wanna try and get yourself together, so you're two whole people becoming one," she continued. "So, for me, I was in a really good spot. I had a great job, all my stuff was in order, my career was booming, I was also a freelance makeup artist at the time, I was really happy. I was just in a really good place. So, for me, I was fine. He had his own stuff that he was really… And I think that's why during that summer, when we were first flirting with one another, the timing was not right at all. He was going through a huge depression, and for those that follow him, you can read about his interviews and things like that — he's definitely an open book about that. And was really needing to find himself. And so he took the time to, 'I need to work on me. I need to do this for me,' and then really kind of honed that in."

She added: "During the first part of our tour, we really didn't talk at all — we really didn't even see each other at all or anything like that. Because I think it was really important for him to find himself again and do all that. And honestly, even at the beginning of our relationship, he was working really hard at that too — taking care of himself mentally, physically, emotionally. And what I told him at the time was that, 'It may not be great for you to jump into a relationship right now, but I'm telling you that you need to do the work for yourself, but I'm also telling you that you don't have to do it alone. I'm not gonna do it for you — I'm not gonna do any part of it — but I will be your cheerleader, and I will be here for you, and I will just kind of be that pillar of strength for you during this time, just to let you know that you're not alone. And that was kind of how we treated our relationship in the beginning… And as time passed… I don't know if you've ever gone through a really big crazy depression or anything like that, but when you feel yourself come out of that, you can see it — it's in your skin, it's in your face, your friends notice that you look so much better, and you become so much brighter and lighter to be around. He definitely achieved that for sure, and he did a great job. He worked his ass off for his happiness."

Corey has called Alicia "my best friend, "my confidant, "my push and pull, my warm kiss and my welcome home." He said: "She's everything I ever wanted and more, all rolled up into the most beautiful woman in the world to me." He added: "I thought I was lucky in life. But I never knew what it was like to REALLY be lucky... til I found her."

Corey released his debut solo album, "CMFT", on October 2 via Roadrunner Records.

Top photo courtesy of Corey Taylor's Instagram

