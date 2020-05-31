How ALICE COOPER Keeps Up His Solid Work Ethic After All These Years

In a new interview with SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard, legendary rocker Alice Cooper explained how he's been keeping up his solid work ethic after all these years, and especially during quarantine.

He said (see video below): "I tell young bands, 'Be careful what you wish for. Once you go get a hit, then the work starts. It's not a life of leisure. Now you start working.'

"Even now, with three or four months off, I'm in the studio every day doing something, like this [interview] or some sort of public announcement things," he continued.

"I've got three studios in the house right now. My two son-in-laws are staying with us. One of my son-in-laws is an engineer, so he's got a full studio upstairs. My other son-in-law is a comedy writer, him and my daughter, so they do voiceovers — three hundred of 'em a year — so there's another studio over here. Then I do my radio show, and that's another studio. So at night, if I come up with a song idea, I just go upstairs and we put it down. It's great."

Back in 2015, Cooper criticized younger artists for not staying motivated long enough to develop their skills. He told Digital Spy: "Bands don't seem to decide, 'We're not stopping until we either make it or don't make it.' They seem to stay together for a little bit of time and then just kind of go, 'Okay, that's enough' and move on. They don't give themselves time to get good. It's one album and out, and you go, 'Guys, you've got to make five albums before you really click in with something'. There was a different work ethic between the Bowies and the Alice Coopers to now. Back then, it was all about, how good are the songs? How good is the show? That was it. You made a record and then you toured, and then you made a record, and then you toured. You didn't play at it — it was really your life. There were just bands that were lifers. Like Mick Jagger and THE [ROLLING] STONES, all the guys still out there like the Jimmy Pages and Jeff Becks. All they want to do all their life is play that music. I was one of those guys."

Cooper recently completed work on his new album, "Detroit Stories". The LP, which was once again produced by Cooper's longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, features contributions by such Michigan talent as the MC5's Wayne Kramer, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Mark Farner and Johnny "Bee" Badanjek of MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS. They also used the Detroit Horns and Detroit background singers.

Earlier in the month, Alice released a new single, "Don't Give Up". Produced by Ezrin using remote technology, the song is a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now.

A strictly limited "Don't Give Up" seven-inch vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 on earMUSIC.

