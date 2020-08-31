HOOKERS & BLOW Releases Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN's 'Trampled Underfoot' Feat. FRANKIE BANALI

August 31, 2020 0 Comments

HOOKERS & BLOW, the project formed by longtime GUNS N' ROSES keyboardist Dizzy Reed and QUIET RIOT guitarist Alex Grossi, recently hit the studio to record a covers album, due later this year via Golden Robot Records.

Today sees the arrival of the LP's fourth single, a cover of LED ZEPPELIN's "Trampled Underfoot".

Grossi comments: "This song was added into our live set during our first residency at the Whisky A Go Go in 2013 for Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT) to come down and jam on. When it came time to picking songs to cover for this record, naturally we had this one on the list, with Frankie on drums."

The track, which also features Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.) on bass, was recorded individually and mixed largely in quarantine earlier this year.

HOOKERS & BLOW would like to dedicate the release of "Trampled Underfoot" to Banali, who passed away earlier this month after a battle with cancer. A portion of proceeds from this single will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), which is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer.

HOOKERS & BLOW previously released covers of David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust", THE ROLLING STONES' "Rocks Off" and Eddie Money's "Shakin'".

HOOKERS & BLOW's album was produced by Alistair James, who worked with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on the latest HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES disc.

In 2013, HOOKERS & BLOW hosted two back-to-back residencies at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood and in 2018 celebrated its 15th anniversary with two extensive tours, headlining a 25-city "Holiday Hangover" run, as well as supporting THE DEAD DAISIES on their first headline trek of North America.

Over the past 15 years, HOOKERS & BLOW's touring members have included Todd Kerns (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS), Chip Z'Nuff (ENUFF Z' NUFF), Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), Scott Griffin (L.A. GUNS) and comedian Don Jamieson of VH1's "That Metal Show", among others.

In addition to Reed and Grossi, HOOKERS & BLOW's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, DANZIG), Robbie Crane (BLACK STAR RIDERS) and Nadja Reed.





