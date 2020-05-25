HOOKERS & BLOW Feat. GUNS N' ROSES, QUIET RIOT Members: Cover Of THE ROLLING STONES' 'Rocks Off' Out Now

HOOKERS & BLOW, the project formed by longtime GUNS N' ROSES keyboardist Dizzy Reed and QUIET RIOT guitarist Alex Grossi, has been hitting the studio to record a covers album, due later this year via Golden Robot Records.

Today sees the arrival of the LP's second single, an inspired cover of THE ROLLING STONES classic "Rocks Off". HOOKERS & BLOW delivers the track with all the soul, honesty and depth of the original but in its own fashion, dripping with immaculate musicianship and flawless vocals. Also available is a previously released cover of Eddie Money's "Shakin'".

Says Grossi: "We have actually found the perfect record label in Golden Robot Records — they actually get 'it' as far as what HOOKERS & BLOW is all about, so we are tracking an album of some of our favorite tunes, with some of our favorite people and just having fun with it. We can't wait to share some of what we have planned for this thing."

HOOKERS & BLOW's album is being produced by Alistair James, who recently worked with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on the latest HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES disc.

In 2013, HOOKERS & BLOW hosted two back-to-back residencies at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood and in 2018 celebrated its 15th anniversary with two extensive tours, headlining a 25-city "Holiday Hangover" run, as well as supporting THE DEAD DAISIES on their first headline trek of North America.

Over the past 15 years, HOOKERS & BLOW's touring members have included Todd Kerns (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS), Chip Z'Nuff (ENUFF Z' NUFF), Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), Scott Griffin (L.A. GUNS) and comedian Don Jamieson of VH1's "That Metal Show", among others.

In addition to Reed and Grossi, HOOKERS & BLOW's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, DANZIG), Robbie Crane (BLACK STAR RIDERS) and Nadja Reed.

