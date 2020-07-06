HOOKERS & BLOW Feat. GUNS N' ROSES, QUIET RIOT Members: Cover Of DAVID BOWIE's 'Ziggy Stardust' Out Now

HOOKERS & BLOW, the project formed by longtime GUNS N' ROSES keyboardist Dizzy Reed and QUIET RIOT guitarist Alex Grossi, has been hitting the studio to record a covers album, due later this year via Golden Robot Records.

Today sees the arrival of the LP's third single, an emotive version of David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust" that truly and respectfully holds a candle up to the original. Also available are previously released covers of THE ROLLING STONES' "Rocks Off" and Eddie Money's "Shakin'".

Guitarist Alex Grossi comments: "'Ziggy Stardust' has been in the HOOKERS & BLOW live set since our very first show 17 years ago. We are really happy that we were able to capture the vibe of the way we do it live in the studio."

HOOKERS & BLOW's album is being produced by Alistair James, who recently worked with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on the latest HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES disc.

In 2013, HOOKERS & BLOW hosted two back-to-back residencies at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood and in 2018 celebrated its 15th anniversary with two extensive tours, headlining a 25-city "Holiday Hangover" run, as well as supporting THE DEAD DAISIES on their first headline trek of North America.

Over the past 15 years, HOOKERS & BLOW's touring members have included Todd Kerns (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS), Chip Z'Nuff (ENUFF Z' NUFF), Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), Scott Griffin (L.A. GUNS) and comedian Don Jamieson of VH1's "That Metal Show", among others.

In addition to Reed and Grossi, HOOKERS & BLOW's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, DANZIG), Robbie Crane (BLACK STAR RIDERS) and Nadja Reed.

