HOOKERS & BLOW Announces Virtual Concert To Benefit Nevada Food Bank

October 1, 2020 0 Comments

HOOKERS & BLOW Announces Virtual Concert To Benefit Nevada Food Bank

HOOKERS & BLOW, the project formed by longtime GUNS N' ROSES keyboardist Dizzy Reed and QUIET RIOT guitarist Alex Grossi, has announced a worldwide livestream event from the Fremont Country Club on the downtown Las Vegas Strip.

The concert is being presented by Triple B TV and will be streaming live on YouTube on Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m. PST. In addition to the band's live performance, the event will include exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and limited-edition merchandise.

The event will benefit Three Square Food Bank, whose mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. The organization combines food banking (warehousing canned and boxed goods) and ready-to-eat meals to be the most complete food solution for Southern Nevada.

In addition to Reed and Grossi, HOOKERS & BLOW's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.) and Nadja Reed.

"We are really excited to be finally getting an opportunity to perform this year, and we couldn't ask for a better cause to be doing it for," says Grossi.

HOOKERS & BLOW has been hitting the studio to record a covers album, to be released via Golden Robot Records. The LP is being produced by Alistair James, who worked with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on the latest HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES disc.

In 2013, HOOKERS & BLOW hosted two back-to-back residencies at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood and in 2018 celebrated its 15th anniversary with two extensive tours, headlining a 25-city "Holiday Hangover" run, as well as supporting THE DEAD DAISIES on their first headline trek of North America.

Over the past 15 years, HOOKERS & BLOW's touring members have included Todd Kerns (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS), Chip Z'Nuff (ENUFF Z' NUFF), Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), Scott Griffin (L.A. GUNS) and comedian Don Jamieson of VH1's "That Metal Show", among others.




COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).