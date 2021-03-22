HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Cancel Summer 2021 European Tour

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES have canceled their previously announced summer 2021 European tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band, which consists of AEROSMITH's Joe Perry, actor Johnny Depp and legendary rocker Alice Cooper, was originally set to play the shows in September 2020 but pushed them back to August 2021. They have now confirmed that these rescheduled dates won't happen.

In a statement, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES said: "We are beyond disappointed to announce that the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this Summer. We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible.

"Full refunds will be monored through your original point of purchase. Thank you for understanding, and we WILL be back rocking with you once the world returns to normal!"

The three legends first came together to record in 2015, bonding over a shared love of their favorite songs and a desire to celebrate their "dead, drunk friends" by playing the songs of the fallen heroes. Riotous performances ensued around the world.

In 2019, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES completed a triumphant seven-city North American tour which included a sell-out show at the famous Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and were voted the "best performance" of 2018 at London's Wembley Arena.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES' sophomore album "Rise", produced by Tommy Henriksen and the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, was hailed as one of the purest, most unapologetic and enjoyable rock and roll albums of 2019, made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form. Unlike their 2015 debut record, the latest album consisted mainly of original material, written by the band. There are however, in the spirit of the VAMPIRES' original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by legendary rockers who died far too young.

