HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Releases New Song 'Idol' Featuring TECH N9NE

Los Angeles quintet HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD has dropped a blazing new track, "Idol", featuring a guest appearance from rapper Tech N9ne. Continuing to push the boundaries of ingenuity, "Idol" sees HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD effortlessly blend heavy riffs, huge hooks, dubstep tinged industrial bombast and impassioned lyrical dexterity into a hard hitting sonic canvas that is uniquely and undeniably their own. "Idol" is out now via BMG/Dove & Grenade Media.

"Idol" is the first track to be released from the upcoming "Vol. 2" of HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's two-part opus "New Empire", produced by Matt Good (ASKING ALEXANDRIA, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS). The first part, "New Empire Vol. 1", was released back in February of this year and spawned hits "Already Dead", "Time Bomb", "Heart Of A Champion" and "Nightmare". They hit the road for a mammoth European tour with PAPA ROACH and ICE NINE KILLS in support of "Vol. 1", but it was unfortunately cut short when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Since the release of HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's RIAA-platinum-certified 2008 debut album, "Swan Songs", their distinctive and infectious music has incited a cult audience of millions of fans, resulting in sold out shows across the globe and huge festival appearances at Reading and Leeds, Rock Am Ring, Rock On The Range, and more. The band has shared the stage with AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KORN, STONE SOUR and CYPRESS HILL, in addition to receiving nods in the press from the likes of Consequence Of Sound, Billboard, Alternative Press, Rolling Stone and Revolver. The quintet has also garnered massive mainstream appeal, with its 2011 sophomore record, "American Tragedy", going gold and hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Their 2013 full-length, "Notes From The Underground", seized the #2 spot, and in 2018, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD crossed one billion total global streams across its catalog.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD is:

Johnny 3 Tears - vocals, bass guitar

J-Dog - vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, synthesizer, programming

Charlie Scene - vocals, guitar

Funny Man - vocals

Danny - vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass

