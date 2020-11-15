HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Releases New Single 'Gonna Be Okay'

Los Angeles trailblazers HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD have released a new single, "Gonna Be Okay" from their forthcoming album "New Empire Vol. 2", produced by Matt Good (ASKING ALEXANDRIA, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS) and out via BMG/Dove & Grenade. Their latest buzzworthy single showcases swagger-inducing guitar riffs, hard-hitting, blunt force beats and up-by-your-bootstraps lyrics, all of which are key components synonymous with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's iconic style.

Johnny 3 Tears shares: "'Gonna Be Okay' is about that precarious place we sometimes find ourselves, the brink between salvation and sanity and our desperate plea to ourselves that everything will be alright."

The first part of the "New Empire" duo, "New Empire Vol. 1" was released in February of this year and spawned hits "Already Dead", "Time Bomb", "Heart Of A Champion" and "Nightmare" to great acclaim, with Consequence Of Sound claiming "'New Empire Vol. 1' finds the band in a much heavier setting than usual", Inc. magazine stating, "Fifteen years in, and in an industry where careers are often measured in months, [they're] releasing a killer new album," and Billboard asserting "HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD shows no signs of slowing down."

Since the release of the first half of the two-part opus, the band has released three singles from "New Empire Vol. 2", including the genre-bending smash hit "Idol", featuring none other than preeminent rapper Tech N9ne, the evocative single "Coming Home" and smokin' hot mega-banger "Heart Of A Champion", featuring Jacoby Shaddix of PAPA ROACH and Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS.

Speaking about "New Empire Vol. 2", Johnny 3 Tears shares: "'New Empire' began with the deconstruction of the society we live in today, taking it apart piece by piece. 'New Empire' will end with reimagining a new world. The bell will be tolled signaling the end and ultimately the beginning of a brave new world."

Formed in 2005, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD inched towards mainstream dominance under the radar with unprecedented success for a modern band. Preceding the current playlist-hopping genre-less boom, they defied stylistic boundaries from day one. Integrating rap, rock, and electronic, the seminal 2008 debut "Swan Songs" went platinum. 2011's gold-selling "American Tragedy" bowed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with "Notes From The Underground" soaring to No. 2 in 2013. "Day Of The Dead" (2015) and "Five" (2017) brought the group's total streams past 1 billion and "New Empire Vol. 1" seeing their combined streams across Spotify and YouTube hit a staggering two billion. Along the way, they sold out tours on four continents and garnered acclaim courtesy of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Consequence Of Sound, Alternative Press, Revolver, and more.

