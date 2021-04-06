HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Announces 'Undead Unhinged' Global Streaming Event

April 6, 2021 0 Comments

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Announces 'Undead Unhinged' Global Streaming Event

After the rousing and successful HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD "House Party" last December, the Los Angeles party legends have announced the follow-up event for this spring. "Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged" airs Friday, April 30 at 4 p.m. PDT / 7 p.m. EDT / midnight BST and will be available on VOD for 72 hours.

"Undead Unhinged" promises to be a more intimate take on the band's typical no-holds-barred performance chronicled by the artists themselves. Fans all over the world can expect an unforgettable set of hits, deep cuts, special guests, never-before-performed tracks, and a very special selection of songs performed in a way you'd never expect from HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD.

"This is something we've wanted to do for a long time," says Charlie Scene. "It's exciting to take some songs you wrote years ago and play them a new way. As soon as I heard the first note, I knew it was going to be special."

The event, produced in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents, is now on sale at www.HollywoodUndeadLive.com with a variety of "Undead Unhinged" packages ranging from standard tickets to bundles with stream exclusive T-shirts, hoodies, autographed posters and a limited number of virtual meet-and-greet packages (accompanied by a keepsake video). Early bird prices start at $15 for the program, with prices increasing the week of show.

In addition, fans can watch the original "Hollywood Undead House Party" on VOD up until the April 30 event or purchase "House Party Lost & Found" special packages that include the VOD and two mystery items (one wearable and one accessory).

"Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged" co-producers Danny Wimmer Presents entered the digital content curation space in 2020, promoting pay-per-view livestreams and creating the popular digital series "Offstage With DWP". DWP is known worldwide for their stellar portfolio of music and lifestyle events, which includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).