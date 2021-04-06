HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Announces 'Undead Unhinged' Global Streaming Event

After the rousing and successful HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD "House Party" last December, the Los Angeles party legends have announced the follow-up event for this spring. "Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged" airs Friday, April 30 at 4 p.m. PDT / 7 p.m. EDT / midnight BST and will be available on VOD for 72 hours.

"Undead Unhinged" promises to be a more intimate take on the band's typical no-holds-barred performance chronicled by the artists themselves. Fans all over the world can expect an unforgettable set of hits, deep cuts, special guests, never-before-performed tracks, and a very special selection of songs performed in a way you'd never expect from HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD.

"This is something we've wanted to do for a long time," says Charlie Scene. "It's exciting to take some songs you wrote years ago and play them a new way. As soon as I heard the first note, I knew it was going to be special."

The event, produced in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents, is now on sale at www.HollywoodUndeadLive.com with a variety of "Undead Unhinged" packages ranging from standard tickets to bundles with stream exclusive T-shirts, hoodies, autographed posters and a limited number of virtual meet-and-greet packages (accompanied by a keepsake video). Early bird prices start at $15 for the program, with prices increasing the week of show.

In addition, fans can watch the original "Hollywood Undead House Party" on VOD up until the April 30 event or purchase "House Party Lost & Found" special packages that include the VOD and two mystery items (one wearable and one accessory).

"Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged" co-producers Danny Wimmer Presents entered the digital content curation space in 2020, promoting pay-per-view livestreams and creating the popular digital series "Offstage With DWP". DWP is known worldwide for their stellar portfolio of music and lifestyle events, which includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.

