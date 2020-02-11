HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Announces U.S. Tour With BAD WOLVES

In support of their much-anticipated sixth full-length studio album, "New Empire, Vol. 1", California's own HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD will be teaming up with rock heavyweights BAD WOLVES for an extensive co-headline tour of the U.S. this spring. FROM ASHES TO NEW and FIRE FROM THE GODS will provide direct support for select shows. The slew of dates runs throughout May with stops in cities along the East Coast, Midwest, and Southern regions of the country. Fan-club and artist pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 12 at 12 p.m. ET. The Ticketmaster/Live Nation and local pre-sales start on Thursday, February 13 at 10 a.m. local, followed by general public on-sale on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local. Tickets to all shows will be available for purchase on HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's official web site.

"We're looking forward to this spring run with BAD WOLVES. It's been inspiring watching them evolve musically since the last tour, and we can't wait to get back at it," says Johnny 3 Tears (vocals, bass guitar).

"New Empire, Vol. 1" is due out, this Friday, February 14 via Dove & Grenade Media/BMG. The record features fiery, high-energy tracks that reveal HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD embracing a heavier, hard-rock sound with this effort, not to mention sharpening their signature sound to knifepoint precision on the nine songs, with guest vocals from Kellin Quinn (SLEEPING WITH SIRENS) on "Upside Down", and GOOD CHARLOTTE's Benji Madden on "Second Chances".

For BAD WOLVES, the announcement of their co headline U.S. tour with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD comes at just the right time — as the band's current single hits the very top of the Active Rock charts. "Killing Me Slowly" is the band's fourth consecutive No. 1 song at Active Rock radio, and is the first single off of their sophomore album "N.A.T.I.O.N.", which reached No. 1 upon its release on the Top Hard Rock, Current Hard Rock and Billboard Hard Rock charts. BAD WOLVES will also hit the road with DISTURBED's "The Sickness - 20th Anniversary" tour with other special guests STAIND.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES 2020 tour dates:

May 03 - Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival ^^

May 05 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre ^

May 07 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

May 08 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall ^

May 09 - Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville ^^

May 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

May 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Monroe Live ^

May 15 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders at Crossroads Presented by KQRC ^

May 17 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (KBPI's Birthday Bash) # ^^

May 19 - Sioux Falls, ID @ The District ^

May 20 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5 at U.S. Cellular Center ^

May 22 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma ^^

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

May 24 - Wichita, KS @ Cotillion ^

^^ without FROM ASHES TO NEW and FIRE FROM THE GODS

# with IN THIS MOMENT and BLACK VEIL BRIDES

Photo credit: Darren Craig