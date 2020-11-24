HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Announces 'House Party' Global Pay-Per-View Event

Los Angeles party legends HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD have announced the "Hollywood Undead House Party" — a wild, no-holds-barred virtual global party event on December 18, featuring classic UNDEAD hits and new never-before-seen favorites from their forthcoming album "New Empire Vol. 2", and maybe even some very special party-crashing guests. The event, produced in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents, is now on sale with a variety of party-themed packages ranging from standard tickets to merch and party packs, as well as a limited amount of virtual meet-and-greet packages.

Gather your best buds and let the good times roll by getting tickets from www.HollywoodUndeadLive.com. Early bird prices start at $12.99 (valid now through Cyber Monday, November 30 only) and increase at 12:01 am on Tuesday, December 1.

Speaking on the house party to end all house parties, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's Johnny 3 Tears says: "While we can't get everyone together in a venue to party, we wanted to do the next best thing and host a night they'll never forget — but won't remember the next day."

For fans wishing to take the party to the next level, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD are offering a variety of suitably awesome merch bundles:

* Ticket and t-shirt, with rolling papers

* Ticket and hoodie, with rolling papers

* Ticket, T-shirt and House Party Pack (that includes a bandana, a dozen branded red solo cups, 2 Ping Pong Balls, Rolling Papers and a deck of cards)

* Ticket, T-Shirt, House Party Pack and virtual meet & greet with a keepsake video. (limited availability). The first 150 purchasers will also receive a surprise, one-of-a-kind item captured right at the party!

As the second installment of the critically acclaimed "New Empire" two-part opus, "New Empire Vol. 2" was produced by Matt Good (ASKING ALEXANDRIA, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS) and will be released on Friday, December 4 via BMG/Dove & Grenade. HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD recently released tracks from the forthcoming album such as the genre-bending hit "Idol" featuring preeminent rapper Tech N9ne and the star-studded track "Heart Of A Champion", featuring Jacoby Shaddix of PAPA ROACH and Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS, which has already garnered nearly 5 million global streams and 1.5 million views on YouTube.

"New Empire Vol. 1" was released in February of this year to enthusiastic acclaim, Consequence Of Sound claiming "New Empire Vol. 1" "finds the band in a much heavier setting than usual", Inc. magazine stating "Fifteen years in, and in an industry where careers are often measured in months, [they're] releasing a killer new album," and Billboard asserting "HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD shows no signs of slowing down." They hit the road for a mammoth European tour with PAPA ROACH and ICE NINE KILLS in support of "Vol. 1" but it was unfortunately cut short when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The "Hollywood Undead House Party" co-producers Danny Wimmer Presents recently entered the digital content curation space, promoting pay-per-view concert streams and creating the popular digital series "Offstage With DWP". DWP is known worldwide for its stellar portfolio of music and lifestyle events, which includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.

